Japan’s Iconic Two-Wheeler Firm Yamaha Celebrates 70th Anniversary With New Logo

The iconic firm of Japan, Yamaha Motor, celebrated its 70th anniversary by launching a new logo for the company.

A giant in the automobile sector, the year 2025 marks the 70th anniversary year after its formation in 1955.

Motofumi Shitara, the president of the company, unveiled the new logo of the company.

Yamaha’ President Shares His Thoughts On Company’s Anniversary

Talking about the anniversary and celebrations, he said, “We celebrate our 70 years anniversary after the establishment of the company. The new company logo symbolizes the new start of Yamaha Motor. Logo includes tuning forks. It is an important symbol of Yamaha Motor. This logo is combining three tuning forks for instrument adjustment. It means Yamaha’s goal is to develop the world market utilizing coordination of production, sales and technology.”

“Yamaha Motor was born from a music instrument company. Utilizing its engineering technology, a trial to assemble a motorbike has started,” she was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

Future Plans Of Yamaha

Akito Matsuo, Yamaha Motor, said “At that time music instrument company “Nihon Gakki” had high level processing technology to treat metal for example metalworking or casting. Regarding motorbikes, it is not possible to produce cylinder or core parts unless metalworking technology. Utilizing such technology, the first motorbike YA-1 was completed. This is a 2-vehicle car named motorcycle. At that time motorbike racing was so prosperous. To get victory Yamaha motor was encouraged. Yamaha Motor’s history is a challenge.”

Motofumi Shitara, President of Yamaha Motor said, Yamaha Motor is shipping innovative products to the market as an engineering company. Regarding the big theme of carbon neutral, we put importance to the origin = reduction of CO2 to create a livable environment. We intend not only to produce good products for the market but also to make the surrounding infrastructure and life environment richer and more enjoyable. To create such a society Yamaha Motor, make business and approach environmental issues as a leading company.”

(Inputs From ANI)

