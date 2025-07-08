Apple Loses Its AI Chief To Meta? More Departures Likely, Report Says

Apple’s AI Chief – Ruoming Pang, has now been hired by Meta to join the AI superinteliigence team, claims the Bloomberg report. This hiring adds to the list of high profile AI executives joining Meta under CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive talent acquisition strategy. Zuckerberg is in the run of building a powerhouse team leading the AI.

Pang Led AI Foundation Work at Apple

At Apple, Pang managed the internal team responsible for training the foundational AI models behind Apple Intelligence and other on-device artificial intelligence features. According to Bloomberg report, Apple’s models failed to match the sophistication of those from OpenAI, Anthropic, or Meta itself. Apple reportedly considered using external AI providers to upgrade Siri with advanced capabilities.

Pang Brings On-Device AI Expertise to Meta

Ruoming Pang’s experience in developing lightweight, on-device AI systems could enhance Meta’s efforts in creating scalable and efficient models. Industry insiders suggest that Pang’s departure may be the first of several exits from Apple’s AI division, which faces challenges in keeping pace with rivals. Meta has previously hired talent from Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and Safe Superintelligence to strengthen its AI arsenal.

Meta Strengthens AI Superintelligence Team

Mark Zuckerberg’s continued focus on assembling a top-tier AI team signals Meta’s long-term vision in the competitive artificial intelligence landscape. With Pang’s addition, Meta deepens its resources in foundational model development and edge AI capabilities. The recruitment also underscores the intense race among tech giants to secure top AI leadership as the sector rapidly evolves.

