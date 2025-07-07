Live Tv
Home > World > BRICS Summit: PM Modi Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack “Onslaught To Humanity”

BRICS Summit: PM Modi Calls Pahalgam Terror Attack “Onslaught To Humanity”

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the decision of BRICS members to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam and urged the group to deal with terrorism and its supporters in harshest terms. He called terrorism a grave threat to humanity.

PM Modi is in Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit. (Twitter)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 09:59:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called terrorism a “grave threat to humanity and said Pahalgam terror attack was an “onslaught on the entire humanity.”

BRICS members unilaterally condemned the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a step that PM Modi welcomed while addressing the agenda of peace, security, and multilateral reforms during the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.

The Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi said that, “On the session on Peace and Security, Honourable Prime Minister underlined that terrorism was a grave threat facing humanity. In this context, he noted that all the leaders have condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in strongest terms. He underlined that the terror attack was an onslaught on the entire humanity. He also noted that those funding, promoting and providing safe havens to terrorists must be dealt with in the harshest terms.”

Narendra Modi Says More Needs To Be Done For Sustainable Development

PM Modi said that “developing countries require more support for sustainable development in terms of access to climate finance and technology”.

Calling for a multipolar and inclusive world order, PM Modi noted that the global development organizations must undergo reforms to reflect the contemporary realities and times.

India’s prime minister also called for a research and science repository within BRICS and sought cooperation on Artificial Intelligence.

Key Issues Which PM Modi Will Address on Monday

On Monday, PM Modi is expected to speak on the issue of environment, health, and climate goals.
“Tomorrow there will be a session on the Environment, COP 30, and global health. During which the Honourable Prime Minister will reiterate India’s deep commitment to environmental action. He will also elaborate on the initiatives taken by India to promote pro-people and pro-planet growth and development, and he will highlight India’s initiatives in the context, particularly the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels, and International Big Cats, Mission LiFE among others, said Ravi.

The two-day BRICS Summit in Brazil will come to a conclusion today.  

Also Read: Indonesia Joins BRICS As Full Member Country; 10 Other Nations Join As Partners

