JD Vance, Peter Navarro Blocked India Trade Deal? What Ted Cruz’s Leaked Audio Reveals About Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy And Internal Feuds

Leaked audio recordings of US Senator Ted Cruz have exposed deep internal divisions within the Trump administration, with the Texas Republican alleging that Vice President JD Vance and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blocked a potential trade agreement with India while sharply criticising President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

The recordings, obtained by Axios, offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at tensions within Trump’s inner circle over trade, tariffs and foreign policy, as the Republican Party eyes the 2028 presidential race.

Cruz Claims Vance, Navarro Stalled India Trade Deal

In the nearly 10-minute recordings, dated early and mid-2025, Cruz is heard telling private donors that he had been “battling” the White House to move forward on a trade deal with India.

When asked who was opposing such agreements, Cruz named Peter Navarro, JD Vance and, at times, Trump himself, suggesting significant resistance within the administration to expanding trade ties with India.

The remarks are significant as India-US trade relations have been a major diplomatic priority, with both countries exploring a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Trump’s Tariff Policy Draws Sharp Criticism From Cruz

Cruz also launched a scathing attack on Trump’s tariff strategy, warning that continued protectionist measures could devastate the US economy.

According to Axios, Cruz told donors that Trump’s tariffs could trigger a political “bloodbath” in the 2026 midterm elections if Americans see falling retirement savings and rising grocery prices.

“President, if we get to November of 2026 and people’s 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we’re going to face a bloodbath,” Cruz reportedly said.

‘It Did Not Go Well’: Cruz Recounts Heated Call With Trump

Cruz recalled a tense late-night call in April 2025, shortly after Trump announced the tariffs, during which he and several senators urged the president to reconsider.

“It did not go well,” Cruz said, claiming Trump was “yelling” and “cursing” during the conversation.

“Trump was in a bad mood. I’ve been in conversations where he was very happy. This was not one of them,” he added.

Cruz further alleged that Trump responded bluntly to his warnings, saying: “F*** you, Ted.”

Cruz Targets JD Vance, Links Him to Tucker Carlson

Beyond trade, Cruz portrayed JD Vance as politically aligned with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

“Tucker created JD. JD is Tucker’s protégé, and they are one and the same,” Cruz told donors, echoing his past criticism of Carlson’s foreign policy views, including over Israel and Iran.

The comments underline growing ideological rifts within the Republican Party between traditional interventionists and a newer, more isolationist faction.

Disputes Over Iran, Intelligence Appointments Surface

Cruz also accused Vance and Carlson of orchestrating the removal of former national security adviser Mike Waltz, who had supported a tougher stance on Iran.

“Waltz supported being vigorous against Iran and bombing Iran — and Tucker and JD took Mike out,” Cruz claimed.

He further alleged that the duo backed the appointment of Army veteran Daniel Davis to a senior intelligence role, calling him “a guy who viciously hates Israel,” before Davis was swiftly removed.

Trump Publicly Optimistic on India Trade Ties

Cruz’s claims emerge even as Trump has publicly projected optimism about India–US trade relations.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence in securing a trade deal.

“I have great respect for your Prime Minister. He’s a fantastic man and a friend of mine, and we are going to have a good deal,” Trump told Moneycontrol.

This contrast highlights the gap between Trump’s public messaging and the internal discord revealed by the leaked audio.

Cruz Defended, Carlson Denies Role

A spokesperson for Cruz defended the senator, calling him “the president’s greatest ally in the Senate” and dismissing efforts to portray divisions as “pathetic and getting boring.”

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson denied any role in the removal of Waltz or the appointment of Davis when contacted by Axios.

What This Means for US Politics and India-US Relations

The leaked recordings provide rare insight into internal feuds within Trump’s camp over tariffs, trade with India and foreign policy direction disputes that could shape Republican politics ahead of the 2028 elections.

For India, the revelations raise questions about the real obstacles behind stalled trade negotiations and the influence of protectionist voices within the US administration.

ALSO READ: Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Tehran Issues Sharp Warning To Washington, Says ‘If You Sow The Wind, You Will Reap The Whirlwind’