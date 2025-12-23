LIVE TV
Home > World > JD Vance Slams Racist Attacks Against Wife Usha, Says ‘Anyone Who Attacks Her Can Eat…’; Criticizes Antisemitism

US Vice President JD Vance slammed racist attacks against his wife Usha, saying “Anyone who attacks her can eat…”, criticized antisemitism, and condemned racial slurs by Nick Fuentes and Jen Psaki, affirming support for his wife’s Hindu faith.

JD Vance slammed racist attacks against his wife Usha. (Photo: X/@mcgmouton57)
JD Vance slammed racist attacks against his wife Usha. (Photo: X/@mcgmouton57)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 23, 2025 16:18:22 IST

United States Vice President JD Vance has strongly condemned racial slurs directed at his wife, Usha Vance, emphasizing that “anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat sh*t.”

In an exclusive interview with UnHerd, Vance denounced all forms of ethnic hatred and criticized the personal attacks his family has faced due to their Indian heritage.

Vance Calls Out Nick Fuentes, Jen Psaki

Vance specifically addressed remarks made by right-wing podcaster Nick Fuentes and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Fuentes has a history of making racist comments about Usha and their children, prompting backlash from prominent Republicans. Vance described Fuentes’ influence within political institutions as “vastly overstated,” suggesting it was used to avoid discussing America’s foreign policy relations with Israel.

Republican Leaders Join Criticism

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, now an Ohio gubernatorial candidate, also criticized the racial slur aimed at Usha Vance. Speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Ramaswamy stated, “If you call Usha Vance, the second lady of the United States of America, a ‘je*t,’ you have no place in the future of the conservative movement.”

Vice President Denounces Antisemitism and Ethnic Hatred

JD Vance further spoke out against antisemitism, declaring that attacking individuals based on race or religion is “disgusting.” He stressed that “antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred, have no place in the conservative movement.”

Comments on Christianity Spark Reactions

Vance’s remarks on Christianity as central to America’s identity during the AmericaFest event in Phoenix, Arizona, also drew attention. While he clarified that he does not expect anyone to convert, he referred to Christianity as “America’s dream.” 

Social media reactions were mixed, with some noting the contrast between Vance’s comments and his Hindu wife’s background, while others defended his views, citing Christianity’s historical influence on American freedoms.

Vance Affirms Support for His Wife

Addressing previous controversies, Vance reaffirmed his respect for Usha’s Hindu faith. He stated he hopes she might one day explore Christianity but emphasized that he “will continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else.”

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 4:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS