Home > World > Jeff Bezos-Owned Media Giant In Turmoil: One-Third Staff Axed As Newsroom Calls It 'Bloodbath'

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post has begun sweeping layoffs affecting about one-third of its staff, cutting hundreds of newsroom jobs as the paper struggles with falling revenue and readership.

Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Begins Major Layoffs (Image: AI generated)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 5, 2026 02:48:39 IST

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post has begun widespread layoffs that will dramatically shrink one of America’s most famous newspapers. The cuts started on Wednesday and will affect around one-third of all employees, according to a spokesperson.

The layoffs impact every department at the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, including the newsroom.

Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Newsroom to Lose Hundreds

The scale of the cuts is severe. The Washington-Baltimore News Guild said the newsroom alone is losing “hundreds” of journalists. Executive Editor Matt Murray informed staff during a company-wide call. He said the international, editing, metro and sports desks at the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post will all be affected.

“For too long, we’ve operated with a structure that’s too rooted in the days when we were a quasi-monopoly local newspaper,” Murray said. “We need a new way forward and a sounder foundation.”

Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Cuts Olympics Coverage Amid Losses

The layoffs come just days after the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post scaled back its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, a move linked to mounting financial losses. Like many large newspapers, the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post has struggled as readers increasingly turn to social media for news.

One reporter at the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post, speaking anonymously, described the situation as a “bloodbath,” highlighting the shock and anger inside the newsroom.

Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Loses Senior Reporters and Editors

Several high-profile journalists are among those impacted. These include Amazon beat reporter Caroline O’Donovan, Cairo bureau chief Claire Parker, and other Middle East correspondents and editors. O’Donovan and Parker confirmed the cuts in posts on X, pointing to the deep losses at the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post.

In a statement, the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post said: “The Washington Post is taking a number of difficult but decisive actions today for our future, in what amounts to a significant restructuring across the company. These steps are designed to strengthen our footing and sharpen our focus on delivering the distinctive journalism that sets The Post apart and, most importantly, engages our customers.”

Jeff Bezos bought the newspaper in 2013 for $250 million from the Graham family. When he acquired the paper, Bezos said he would protect its journalistic tradition and would not run daily operations, though he warned there would be change.

Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Unions Question Bezos’ Commitment

Financial pressure has continued. The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post reported losses of $100 million and offered voluntary buyouts in 2023. Its paid daily circulation dropped to 97,000 in 2025, down from 250,000 in 2020.

Union leaders have been vocal. “If Jeff Bezos is no longer willing to invest in the mission that has defined this paper for generations,” the Washington Post Guild said, “then The Post deserves a steward that will.”

Former publisher Don Graham also reacted, saying, “I am sad that so many excellent reporters and editors – and old friends – are losing their jobs.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 2:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jeff bezoslatest newsWorld news

Jeff Bezos-Owned Media Giant In Turmoil: One-Third Staff Axed As Newsroom Calls It ‘Bloodbath’

