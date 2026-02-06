LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier who later became infamous as a convicted sex offender. Even after his death, shocking details about his life and actions continue to surface.

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to marry 19-year-old Celina Dubin (Images: X)
Jeffrey Epstein wanted to marry 19-year-old Celina Dubin (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 6, 2026 17:41:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Jeffrey Epstein was one of the most controversial figures of the early 21st century. He was a wealthy financier, but he was also a convicted sex offender and later accused of running a huge trafficking network. Even after his crimes and eventual death, new details continue to come out about his life and actions which includes a shocking plan involving a much younger woman.

Reports reveal one of the weirdest parts of his story is that Jeffrey Epstein reportedly said he wanted to marry a 19-year-old woman named Eva Andersson-Dubin. She was not just any random person, she was the daughter of his former girlfriend, Eva Andersson-Dubin, a Swedish model and doctor. When Celina was young she even called Epstein “Uncle Jeff.”

Jeffrey Epstein and the Marriage Claim

According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein told people that if he ever got married it would be to Celina Dubin, who was 19 years old at the time. There was no evidence they had a real romantic relationship. 

You Might Be Interested In

It was said to be mostly a financial plan by marrying a young heir, Epstein could pass on his fortune, including the infamous private island and properties without heavy taxes.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Trust Controversy

Reported;y in 2014, Jeffrey Epstein once set up a trust that named Celina as a beneficiary when she was still very young. That trust was worth millions of dollars at one point. However a few in 2015, he removed her from it. Celina and her family later said they did not even know about that trust.

The idea that Jeffrey Epstein wanted to marry a 19-year-old tied into a pattern of unsettling behavior. Epstein was already infamous for how he used his money and influence to surround himself with young people and powerful friends.

The reports about Jeffrey Epstein’s plan to marry a 19-year-old woman remain a disturbing part of what many see as a frightening and abnormal life story. While that marriage never happened, the idea itself shows just how far Epstein’s ambitions reached. 

Also Read: Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 30, Nearly 100 Injured, Panic Ensues In Pakistan

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Epstein fileshome-hero-pos-6Jeffrey Epsteinlatest news

RELATED News

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 30, Nearly 100 Injured, Panic Ensues In Pakistan

Pakistan: Powerful Explosion Near A Mosque Rocks Islamabad, More Than 20 Killed And 80 Injured As Police And Rescue Team Rush To The Spot, Emergency Imposed In Nearby Areas

Gutter Cover Thefts Rock Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Proposes 10-Year Jail Term As Poor Citizens Steal Manhole Covers, Asim Munir, Shahbaz Sharif Continue Begging As Economy Hits Rock Bottom

‘When I Was 16…’: Who Is Sevda Rubens? Artist’s Viral X Post Claims Against Deepak Chopra Spark Online Backlash Amid Epstein Files Email Row

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

LATEST NEWS

Ski Jumping Scandal: Are Athletes Injecting Their Peni**s To Enhance Performance At The Olympics? World Anti-Doping Agency Reacts To Use Of Hyaluronic Acid

Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

UP Shocker: Son Beats 62-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Food Delay In Jewar, Neighbours Say Accused Had Just Returned From Mental Hospital

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Hints At Low Light Video, Jaw-Dropping Zoom, Check Insane Features Here Ahead Of The Launch Date

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Threat, Weather Report, Predicted Playing XIs and Match Preview

Who Is Sunil Sadarangani? Pune Multani Bakery Owner Dies After Jumping From A High-Rise Building, Disturbing Final Moments Caught On Camera

Stupidity Or Accident? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy’s Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry
Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry
Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry
Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

QUICK LINKS