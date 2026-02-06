Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Jeffrey Epstein was one of the most controversial figures of the early 21st century. He was a wealthy financier, but he was also a convicted sex offender and later accused of running a huge trafficking network. Even after his crimes and eventual death, new details continue to come out about his life and actions which includes a shocking plan involving a much younger woman.

Reports reveal one of the weirdest parts of his story is that Jeffrey Epstein reportedly said he wanted to marry a 19-year-old woman named Eva Andersson-Dubin. She was not just any random person, she was the daughter of his former girlfriend, Eva Andersson-Dubin, a Swedish model and doctor. When Celina was young she even called Epstein “Uncle Jeff.”

Jeffrey Epstein and the Marriage Claim

According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein told people that if he ever got married it would be to Celina Dubin, who was 19 years old at the time. There was no evidence they had a real romantic relationship.

It was said to be mostly a financial plan by marrying a young heir, Epstein could pass on his fortune, including the infamous private island and properties without heavy taxes.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Trust Controversy

Reported;y in 2014, Jeffrey Epstein once set up a trust that named Celina as a beneficiary when she was still very young. That trust was worth millions of dollars at one point. However a few in 2015, he removed her from it. Celina and her family later said they did not even know about that trust.

The idea that Jeffrey Epstein wanted to marry a 19-year-old tied into a pattern of unsettling behavior. Epstein was already infamous for how he used his money and influence to surround himself with young people and powerful friends.

The reports about Jeffrey Epstein’s plan to marry a 19-year-old woman remain a disturbing part of what many see as a frightening and abnormal life story. While that marriage never happened, the idea itself shows just how far Epstein’s ambitions reached.

