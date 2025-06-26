John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair

John F. Kennedy, the former US President, reportedly once pressured a woman to undergo an abortion. According to a PageSix report, Kennedy was having an affair with the mentioned woman.

The latest accusation has been a revelation in an upcoming book, “JFK: Public, Private, Secret,” by J. Randy Taraborelli. The book is about the personal and public life of the former president.

John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 at 46.

John F. Kennedy Had Affair With a Flight Attendant

The book claims that the president had an affair with a flight attendant, Joan Lundberg. The woman’s unpublished memoir and diaries were shared with the author of the new book, Taraborelli.

In diaries, Lundberg has written that she met Kennedy in 1956. At that time the former president was already married to Jackie Kennedy.

According to the reports, the flight attendant was 23 and a single mother of two at the time, while as Kennedy was 39. The two met in California and reportedly flirted for a brief time before Kennedy left for Italy for two weeks.

John F. Kennedy Had Sex With Joan Lundberg

The book claims that in early September, John F. Kennedy returned to Los Angeles From Italy. He is said to have invited Lundberg to a dinner party served at his sister’s home.

Writing about the incidents of the dinner evening, Lundberg in her diary wrote that the future president “lit up the room.”

“People came over just to be near him, his energy magnetic. I thought, well of course, that’s the politician in him. But I soon realized that, no, that’s just who he is,” she wrote in the unpublished memoir.

Later that night, Kennedy and Lundberg checked into a nondescript motel while hiding their identities. The two checked in as “Mr. and Mrs. Robert Thompson.” Lundberg writes that the sex she had that night was ‘wild.’

Taraborelli writes, “The next morning over breakfast, he unburdened himself.”

John F. Kennedy’s Wife Knew About The Affair

“His fears, his insecurities. It was as if she was so removed from his circle, he could share anything. According to what Joan later recalled, Jack admitted that he and Jackie were the product of ‘an arranged marriage’ and, as such marriages go, he said it was ‘fine. Not great, but okay,’” he writes in the upcoming book.

The author also spoke to the family members of Lundberg, including her sister.

“She told me, ‘I never worry about trouble when I’m with Jack because I pass for his sister, Pat, all the time,’” Taraborelli quotes Lundberg’s sister.

The most bombshell detail in the book reveals that Lundberg also claimed that Jackie knew about the affair her husband, Kennedy, had.

The book claims that Jackie even confronted her husband about his affair with Lundberg.

John F. Kennedy was the 35th President of United States. Hi legacy has been marred with stories of his extramarital relationships with several women.

