Joint Sea-2025: China and Russia Unleash Naval Strength in War Drills

China and Russia have launched Joint Sea-2025 naval drills near Vladivostok to boost military ties and counter US influence. The exercises include anti-submarine and air defense operations. Japan and the West view the growing China-Russia alliance as a security threat, especially amid the ongoing Ukraine war.

The Joint Sea 2025 exercise will continue for three days

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 3, 2025 16:38:06 IST

In a bid to enhance their military cooperation, China and Russia have begun joint naval exercises named Joint Sea-2025. Experts say both Beijing and Moscow want to create a counterbalance to what they see as a US-led global order. The three-day drill is being carried out near the Russian port city of Vladivostok, reports said. It is likely to include submarine rescue, joint anti-submarine warfare, air defense, maritime combat, and anti-missile operations.

Four Chinese navy vessels, including the guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, are participating alongside several Russian warships. After the exercises conclude, both countries will carry out joint naval patrols in the Pacific Ocean. China and Russia have conducted similar exercises annually since 2012. Last year’s drills were held along China’s southern coast.

Joint Sea-2025: More Than Just War Games Between Russia and China?

This year’s location in the Sea of Japan has drawn attention in the region. Japan’s Ministry of Defense, in its annual report last month, raised concerns about the growing military ties between Russia and China, calling them a serious security threat.

China has yet to condemn the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022 and continues to maintain economic and diplomatic relations with Moscow. Reports say China provides an important economic lifeline to Russia amid heavy Western sanctions and isolation. The Chinese defense ministry noted the purpose of drills is to strengthen the comprehensive strategic relationships between the two nations. 

China and Russia: A Counterbalance to NATO?

Meanwhile, China says it supports no party in the conflict and seeks a swift end to the conflict. It also maintains that the West is prolonging the war by supplying weapons and finances to Ukraine. However, the European Union and the US have said China can use its influence and convince Russia to halt the war, but Beijing has refused to do so.

Amid Russian reluctance to stop its assault on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has threatened Moscow that it will impose severe sanctions on Moscow if it doesn’t agree to a ceasefire by August 8. However, Russia is yet to respond to this threat by the United States.

Also Read: China Tells EU It Can't Accept Russia Losing in Ukraine War: Report

