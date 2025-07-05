China Tells EU It Can’t Accept Russia Losing in Ukraine War: Report

During a four-hour meeting in Brussels this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, that Beijing cannot accept Russia losing its war in Ukraine, according to a report published by CNN on Saturday.

Private Talks Reveal Beijing’s Concerns

An EU official briefed on the conversation told the US-based network that Wang’s remarks suggested China fears that a Russian defeat would free up the United States to fully focus on its competitive ties with China.

The diplomat further told the publication that the conversation “had firmer but polite exchanges” on a range of issues ranging from cybersecurity to Taiwan, but Wang’s remarks on Ukraine suggested Beijing could be seeking a prolonged war, comments that are being seen as a contrast to China’s public declarations of neutrality.

China Affirms Aspiration for Peace

At a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs press briefing on Friday, spokesperson Mao Ning clarified Beijing’s stance on the reports, telling the media, “China is not a party to the Ukraine issue. China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is objective and consistent, that is, negotiation, ceasefire and peace.”

“A prolonged Ukraine crisis serves no one’s interests” Mao further said, according to CNN, as she expressed hope for an early political resolution.

Close Ties with Russia Complicate Beijing’s Position

Despite public calls for peace, China’s relationship with Russia has become seemingly stronger since the full-scale war broke out betweem Moscow and Kyiv.

Earlier, Xi Jinping had announced a “no limits” alliance mere weeks prior to Russia launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing has rejected claims that it offered military assistance, even as Ukraine sanctioned some Chinese businesses for reportedly providing drone and missile technology to Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha posted photos of a drone Kyiv claims is being utilised by Russia that had “Made in China” label on it and reported destruction to the Chinese Consulate in Odesa from Russian attacks.

“Security in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific is inextricably linked,” Sybiha asserted, per CNN.

Beijing Denies Chinese Fighters in Ukraine

There have been allegations that Chinese citizens fought as allies of Russia, but Beijing has denied any involvement and urged its citizens to “avoid taking part in any party’s military actions.”

