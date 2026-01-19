LIVE TV
Home > World > Kabul Blast: Several Killed After Explosion At Hotel In High-Security Area, Despite Taliban Security Claims

Several people were killed and injured after a blast hit a hotel in Kabul’s high-security Shahr-e-Naw area, raising questions over Taliban security claims.

Several people were killed and injured after a blast hit a hotel in Kabul. (Photo: X)
Several people were killed and injured after a blast hit a hotel in Kabul. (Photo: X)

Last updated: January 19, 2026 19:10:47 IST

Several people were killed and others injured after an explosion ripped through a hotel in central Kabul’s high-security Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood on Monday, Afghan officials said, raising fresh concerns over safety in the capital despite repeated Taliban assurances.

According to preliminary reports, the blast targeted a hotel located in the commercial Shahr-e-Naw district, an area known for housing large office buildings, shopping complexes, foreign residents and diplomatic facilities. The neighbourhood is widely regarded as one of the safest parts of Kabul.

Kabul blast: Several killed

“According to initial information, a number of people were killed and injured,” Taliban-run Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told Reuters, adding that more details would be released once further information becomes available.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran confirmed that the explosion struck a hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw area but did not immediately provide details on the cause of the blast or the identities of the victims.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. However, similar incidents in the past have often been attributed to the local affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) group, which has continued to carry out attacks in Afghanistan even after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Kabul blast:Taliban’s peace restoring promise

The Taliban had vowed to restore peace and stability after taking control of the war-torn country, but sporadic violence and targeted attacks have persisted, particularly in urban centres. Monday’s blast in one of Kabul’s most heavily guarded districts has renewed questions about the effectiveness of the group’s security measures.

Security forces cordoned off the area following the explosion as emergency responders rushed to evacuate the injured and assess damage to nearby buildings. Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the nature of the blast and whether it was a targeted attack.

The incident comes amid ongoing international concern over security in Afghanistan, where militant groups remain active despite Taliban claims of having neutralised major threats.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 6:52 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Afghanistan explosionKabul blastKabul hotel explosionShahr-e-Naw blast

