Meet Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistani Minister, Whose Transformation At Nawaz Sharif’s Grandson’s Wedding Surprised Netizens; Fuels ‘Plastic Surgery And Ozempic’ Rumours

Pakistani minister Marriyum Aurangzeb became the unexpected centre of attention at the wedding of Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, after her dramatic physical transformation set social media abuzz.

The high-profile wedding, held recently in Lahore, saw Junaid Safdar tie the knot with Shanzay Ali Rohail. While the star-studded ceremony attracted political and social elites, it was Aurangzeb’s noticeably altered appearance that left netizens stunned and sparked widespread speculation online.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s ‘Glow-Up’ Takes the Internet by Storm

Photos and videos of Marriyum Aurangzeb from the wedding festivities quickly went viral, with users pointing out what they described as a visibly slimmer face, sharper jawline and more sculpted features compared to her earlier public appearances.

Many social media users compared her current look with older photographs, noting what they called a different “glow” and a more polished, groomed appearance. Her clearer skin, softer makeup and refined styling further added to what netizens dubbed a “dramatic glow-up.”

Several before-and-after images circulated widely, prompting disbelief among some users who claimed they could barely recognise her. While a section of users attributed the change to weight loss, makeup, lighting and professional styling, others were more sceptical.

‘Plastic Surgery and Ozempic’ Rumours Surface Online

The striking transformation soon triggered a wave of speculation, with some users suggesting cosmetic procedures or medical weight-loss interventions.

“Rigorous exercise? Medical assistance? Bhai, this was clearly plastic surgery & Ozempic,” read one viral comment.

Another user wrote, “Oh please, losing weight through surgeries and exercise and diet are two separate things. There’s nothing appreciative about losing weight through surgeries.”

News18 could not independently verify these claims, and Aurangzeb has not responded publicly to the speculation surrounding her appearance.

Who Is Marriyum Aurangzeb?

Marriyum Aurangzeb, 45, is a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and currently serves as a senior minister in the Punjab provincial government.

She previously held the post of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and served as the Minister of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in the Government of Pakistan from April 2022 to August 2023.

Aurangzeb was elected to the Punjab Assembly in 2024. In January 2025, she was appointed Punjab’s Minister for Tourism, Archaeology and Museums by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in addition to her existing portfolios.

Marriyum Aurangzeb’s Education and Early Career

Aurangzeb holds an MSc in Environment and Development from King’s College London and a Master’s degree in Economics from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Before entering politics, she worked with WWF-Pakistan, according to ICG.org. She was elected to the National Assembly on a reserved seat for women in the 2013 general elections and again in 2018. Her mother, Tahira Aurangzeb, also served as a member of the Pakistan National Assembly.

Nawaz Sharif’s Grandson’s Wedding Also Sparks Fashion Debate

The wedding itself drew criticism in Pakistan after bride Shanzay Ali Rohail was spotted wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga, followed by a red saree reportedly designed by Indian couturier Tarun Tahiliani for the main ceremony.

The move triggered a heated debate, with some slamming the bride for choosing Indian designers over Pakistani ones, while others defended her, arguing that fashion should not be linked to political tensions.

From Wedding Glamour to Meme Fest

While the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson was always expected to attract attention, it was Aurangzeb’s transformation that dominated online conversations.

Her “before-and-after” photos turned into a meme fest, with many users expressing shock at how unfamiliar she appeared. Though some praised her new look as a glow-up, others continued to question the reasons behind it.

For now, the speculation remains just that unverified social media chatter but Marriyum Aurangzeb’s wedding appearance has undeniably become one of the most talked-about moments from the high-profile Lahore समारोह.

