‘What About Dad’s Polo Horses?’ Karisma Kapoor’s Children Raise Questions Over Gaps In Stepmother Priya Kapur’s Assets List Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have raised fresh questions over the asset disclosure filed by their late father Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Kapur, in an ongoing estate dispute before the Delhi High Court.

The siblings have alleged that the list submitted by Priya does not accurately reflect the full scope of Sunjay Kapur’s wealth at the time of his death.

The challenge forms part of a partition suit in which the children are seeking a share in Sunjay Kapur’s personal estate. They have also cast doubt on an alleged will dated March 21, 2025, which is currently under legal scrutiny.

‘What About Dad’s Polo Horses?’ Key Question Raised

At the heart of the children’s latest argument is a striking question: “What about Dad’s polo horses?”

Citing Sunjay Kapur’s deep involvement in elite polo, the siblings told the court that his high-profile sporting lifestyle does not match the modest picture painted by the disclosed asset list. As per NDTV, they argued that professional polo at that level involves extremely high-value assets, including competition horses, stabling facilities, training arrangements, and related infrastructure.

Sunjay Kapur was the owner and patron of the Aureus polo team and died during a match at the Guards Polo Club in the UK in June 2025. His children contend that the absence of any mention of polo horses or related assets raises serious doubts about whether the inventory is complete.

Court Orders Full Disclosure of Assets

The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets known to her as of June 12, 2025 the date of Sunjay Kapur’s death. The court has also addressed concerns around privacy and security, allowing certain financial details to be submitted in a sealed cover.

The matter is listed for further proceedings and completion of pleadings before Joint Registrar Gagandeep Jindal. The court is expected to record proceedings on the disputed documents on Tuesday, January 20.

Discrepancies With Rani Kapur’s Asset List Flagged

Samaira and Kiaan have also pointed out discrepancies between Priya Kapur’s disclosure and a separate list earlier provided by Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s mother. According to their court filings, several assets mentioned by Rani Kapur do not feature in Priya’s inventory.

The children have termed these omissions a “deliberate concealment” and have sought a court direction requiring Priya Kapur to disclose all assets belonging to their father on oath, rather than with the qualifier “to the best of my knowledge.”

Allegations of Missing Valuables and Financial Instruments

In their filings, the siblings have alleged that the asset list is “incomplete” and may be missing or under-reporting multiple categories of wealth. These include:

Artworks and luxury collectibles

High-end watches

Bank accounts and fixed deposits

Insurance policies

Rental income from properties

Other financial investments

They argue that these omissions do not align with the scale of wealth attributed to Sunjay Kapur, who was reported to earn around ₹60 crore annually.

Priya Kapur Denies Concealment Claims

Priya Kapur’s legal team has denied all allegations of concealment, maintaining that a complete inventory supported by documentary records has already been placed before the court. Her side has argued that the claims being made by the children are exaggerated and speculative.

In earlier proceedings, Priya Kapur’s lawyers drew controversy by comparing Karisma Kapoor’s children to “a wealthy Oliver Twist” for repeatedly seeking further disclosures.

Family Feud Deepens Over Control of Fortune

The estate dispute has now drawn in three principal parties:

Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s third wife

Rani Kapur, his mother

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, his children with Karisma Kapoor

Each side has accused the others of cheating, concealment, and subterfuge as they battle for control of the late industrialist’s substantial fortune.

In early December, Rani Kapur accused Priya of “massive concealment,” questioning her claim that Sunjay Kapur had only ₹1.7 crore in cash and no investments at the time of his death.

Sunjay Kapur’s Death and Medical Findings

Sunjay Kapur died in the UK in June 2025 while playing polo, triggering weeks of speculation, including unverified claims of foul play. In August, British medical authorities confirmed that he had died of natural causes, citing left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease as the causes of death.

Estate battle heats up

For now, the core legal fight remains over transparency and asset protection. Karisma Kapoor’s children are seeking safeguards to prevent any movement of assets until the will and the true extent of the estate are examined. Priya Kapur, on the other hand, maintains that her disclosures are complete and legally sound.

The court’s next steps on interim relief will determine how much of Sunjay Kapur’s estate remains frozen while the larger inheritance battle plays out.

