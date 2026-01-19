LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is the Mystery Woman in Govinda’s Life? Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out Accusing Actor Of Cheating As Marriage Hits Rough Patch

Who Is the Mystery Woman in Govinda’s Life? Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out Accusing Actor Of Cheating As Marriage Hits Rough Patch

Sunita’s comments have reignited rumours about a “mystery woman” linked to the actor Govinda, prompting widespread curiosity and debate.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 19, 2026 16:15:33 IST

Speculation around Govinda’s personal life has intensified after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, made candid remarks alleging infidelity and revealing that their marriage has hit a rough patch. Sunita’s comments have reignited rumours about a “mystery woman” linked to the actor, prompting widespread curiosity and debate. 

While Govinda has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed claims of marital discord, the couple’s contrasting public statements have thrust their relationship into the spotlight, raising questions about what’s unfolding behind closed doors. 

In another candid interaction with a media outlet, Sunita Ahuja claimed that her family life went through significant turmoil in 2025 and said she was deeply upset after discovering certain things about her husband. At the same time, responding to speculation surrounding an alleged extramarital relationship, which linked him to a woman named Komal. 

Govinda Claims ‘Big Conspiracy’, Says Silence Made Him Look Guilty

Responding to Sunita’s recent interview, Govinda told ANI that “What I’ve noticed recently is that sometimes when we choose not to speak, we either come off as weak or it appears that we are merely the issue… So, today, I am addressing this. I was informed that some members of my family might be unwittingly involved, and they may not realize they are being manipulated in the early stages of a significant conspiracy… But she [Sunita] can never consider that she herself has been unwittingly placed in a major conspiracy, being thrust into the spotlight as the opening batsman.”

He went on to say, “To tarnish someone’s reputation in society and impose something on them, like how, initially, a very dangerous individual accused me, and that person was later exposed as well. When your fame in the film industry reaches a certain level, many individuals emerge to bring you down. I pray to God to free me from this predicament, and I also pray for the well-being of my children… I hope for clarity and that I don’t feel overwhelmed… I humbly ask, especially from my own family.”

Also Read: Actress Pooja Hegde Recalls SLAPPING Pan India Co-Star Over Misbehaviour | Age, Net Worth, Controversies & Love Life Revealed

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 3:46 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: govindaGovinda affairGovinda girlfriendgovinda Sunita Ahujagovinda Sunita Ahuja divorce

