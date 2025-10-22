Kafala System Abolished: Saudi Arabia Ends ‘Modern Day Slavery’ In Landmark Moment For Migrant Workers

Saudi Arabia has abolished its decades-old Kafala system, a labour sponsorship model that decides whether foreign workers could change jobs, whether they could leave the country, and whether they could fight back against abuse. To sum up, the Kafala system controls the lives and rights of millions of foreign workers. It was a system that critics compared to “modern-day slavery.”

What was the Kafala System?

The word Kafala, derived from Arabic for “sponsorship,” that used in several Gulf countries to regulate the relationship between foreign workers and their employers. Under the Kafala system, employers take near-total control over their employees, which means they could not change jobs, leave the country, or even renew their visa without the employer’s permission.

The Kafala System emerged in the 1950s, when oil-rich economies needed cheap labour to build cities and infrastructure but wanted to avoid granting permanent residency or citizenship. The system led to a significant imbalance of power, including the confiscation of passports, withholding of wages, or the threat of deportation, and had no right to oppose them.

How Will This Affect Migrant Workers?

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan is behind the end of the Kafala system, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy beyond oil, attract foreign investment, and modernise various sectors.

Under the new framework, Saudi Arabia will move to a contract-based employment system designed to give workers more independence and control over their lives. Migrant employees will no longer need approval from their current employer to change jobs or to leave the country. Workers will now enjoy legal protections, including access to labour courts and complaint mechanisms.

How Kafala System End Bring Relief for Indian Migrant Workers?

The end of the Kafala System marks more than a legal change, it stands as a revival of fundamental rights long denied to millions of migrant workers, including those from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines.