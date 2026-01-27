LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Keep Dreaming', NATO Chief Mark Rutte Slams Idea Of Europe Defending Itself Without US, Says 'Putin Would Love It'

‘Keep Dreaming’, NATO Chief Mark Rutte Slams Idea Of Europe Defending Itself Without US, Says ‘Putin Would Love It’

NATO chief Mark Rutte dismisses calls for a European army, saying Europe can’t defend itself without US support and warning Putin would benefit.

NATO chief Mark Rutte dismisses calls for a European army. (Photo: X/@SecGenNATO)
NATO chief Mark Rutte dismisses calls for a European army. (Photo: X/@SecGenNATO)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 27, 2026 06:08:49 IST

'Keep Dreaming', NATO Chief Mark Rutte Slams Idea Of Europe Defending Itself Without US, Says 'Putin Would Love It'

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Monday rejected calls by some European leaders for forming a separate European army, amid growing doubts over US President Donald Trump’s commitment to Europe’s security, intensified by tensions surrounding Greenland.

Dismissing the idea, Rutte told supporters of an independent European force to “keep dreaming,” warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “love” such a move as it would overstretch Europe’s militaries and weaken their collective strength.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Brussels, Rutte said European nations should continue to step up to take more responsibility for their own security, as Trump has demanded – but within the transatlantic alliance.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius have both raised the prospect of a European force in recent weeks.

Without referring explicitly to either proposal, Rutte gave the general idea short shrift, insisting Trump and the U.S. remained strongly committed to NATO, despite the uncertainty caused by Trump’s demands that NATO member Denmark cede control of Greenland.

“I think there will be a lot of duplication and I wish you luck if you want to do it, because you have to find the men and women in uniform – they’ll be on top of what is happening already,” he said.

“It will make things more complicated. I think Putin will love it. So think again.”

Rutte told the lawmakers that if Europe really wanted to go it alone, it would cost far more than the 5% of GDP that NATO nations have agreed to spend on defence and security-related investments.

“You have to build up your own nuclear capability – that costs billions and billions of euros. You will lose then, in that scenario … the ultimate guarantor of our freedom, which is the U.S. nuclear umbrella. So hey, good luck.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 6:08 AM IST
