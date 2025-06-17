Khalistanis Launch Ambush Protest Against PM Modi In Canada, Tricolour Desecrated

Live Tv
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada for the G7 Summit, Khalistani separatists staged an “ambush protest” in Kananaskis, Alberta. The demonstrators shouted violent anti-India and anti-Modi slogans, tore and stomped on the Indian flag, and released a provocative song targeting Indian politics. The protest, reportedly led by the banned group Sikhs for Justice, drew widespread criticism from Canadian journalists and Sikh leaders in India.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 21:41:54 IST

Khalistani separatists mounted an aggressive “ambush” protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Canada for attending the 51st G7 Summit. The protest in Kananaskis, Alberta, saw violent chants, desecration of the Indian Tricolour flag, and blatant demands for India’s breakup getting sharp condemnations from the worldwide Sikh community and media as well.

Protest Breaks Out as PM Modi Embarks on Canada Portion of G7 Tour

As a part of his continuing four-day, three-country visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, PM Modi traveled to Canada for the second phase of his visit. During his stay in Canada, he will be having bilateral discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, as well as those from Germany, Italy, and Ukraine on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Alberta protest had members of the Sikhs for Justice, an Indian banned group, according to reports. Extremists could be heard on viral social media videos cursing Modi, ripping up the Indian flag, and playing inflammatory messages from several loudspeakers.

Canadian Journalists Denounce Extremist Speech

Canadian reporter Daniel Bordman called the protest chaotic and deeply disturbing. “Three microphones blasted at the same time. Protesters trampled on the Indian flag a standard feature of such rallies,” Bordman reported. He further said that an anti-Modi song composed on the spur of the moment pushed Canada’s free speech limits.

Another Canadian journalist, Mocha Bezirgan, also pointed out the radical tone of the protest. Bezirgan, who reportedly was attacked by pro-Khalistan activists a fortnight ago in Vancouver, wrote on X regarding the shocking slogans that were directed not only against PM Modi, but US President Donald Trump as well, calling for “kill Modi politics” and “kill India politics.”

Sikh Leaders in India Condemn Anti-India Actions

The protest was met with criticism from Sikh religious institutions in India. Sudeep Singh, the spokesperson of the Takht Sri Patna Sahib, strongly criticized the protesters. “Using children in such protests is highly condemnable. These acts do not reflect the values of Sikhism,” he said.

Notwithstanding the protest, political commentators and reporters witnessed a change of heart in Canada under PM Mark Carney. Bordman mentioned that Carney’s choice of inviting Modi to the summit represents an emerging interest in Canada-India economic relations over fringe extremist agendas.

The Khalistani threat seems to be subsiding. Economic diplomacy is coming into the forefront. Canada has more to gain from interacting with a billion-strong democratic India than from backing a China-sponsored proxy,” Bordman told ANI in an interview.

