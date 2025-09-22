Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Massacre: Pakistani Airstrike Drops 8 LS-6 Bombs, Kills 30 Civilians, Including Women And Children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed overnight when Pakistani fighter jets bombed a civilian area in the Khyber district, Afghanistan’s media outlet Amu reported on Monday. According to witnesses, the strikes specifically hit homes in the Tirah area of Khyber district. Dozens more residents were injured in the attacks.

“All of the victims were civilians,” one source told Amu. “Many women and children are among the injured.”

Rescue Efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Residents said rescue teams are still working to recover bodies from the rubble, warning that the death toll could rise as operations continue.

Pakistani authorities, including the military, have not issued any statements regarding the airstrikes.

According to reports, Pakistan carried out the airstrike at around 2 am. Pakistani fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 bombs on the Matre Dara village located in the Tirah Valley, leading to the death of dozens of civilians.

On September 20, a massive demonstration was held at Matta Chowk in Mingora, where thousands of residents came together to protest against the latest wave of militancy and lawlessness in the valley. The protest, widely seen as a grassroots movement, sent a strong signal that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) would not allow violence to return to their homeland, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, protesters carried banners and placards with anti-terror slogans, demanding urgent intervention from the government and security institutions to restore peace.

Destabilization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Organisers described the gathering as a “public referendum” against terrorism, underlining the community’s united stance in defence of their homes. Speakers at the event emphasised that the large turnout reflected the determination of Swat’s residents to protect their valley from being destabilised again.

MNA Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem Khan, ANP leader Ayub Asharade, Mingora City Mayor Shahid Ali Khan, and others addressed the protest. They praised the courage of the people and urged the authorities to safeguard every citizen

“The people of Swat are peace-loving, conscious and patriotic,” Dr Amjad Ali Khan said, appealing for swift action to ensure safety across the district. “Terrorism and lawlessness are intolerable for the people of Swat,” one speaker stated. The protest featured broad participation, including parliamentarians, elected representatives, community elders, and civil society members, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Protesters emphasised that the demonstration transcended political divisions, presenting a collective front determined to foil any attempts at destabilisation.

The crowd repeatedly chanted “We want peace” and “We will not let Swat become a battleground again,” while placards demanded strong measures against those behind the recent incidents of violence.

