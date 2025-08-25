LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, unlawfully deported earlier this year, has been detained by the US ICE after voluntarily surrendering in Baltimore. Activists and lawyers say he's being punished for challenging his removal. He now faces possible deportation to Uganda or Costa Rica.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, is detained by ICE after turning himself in. He now faces potential deportation to Uganda or Costa Rica. (Photo: X)
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongfully deported to El Salvador, is detained by ICE after turning himself in. He now faces potential deportation to Uganda or Costa Rica. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last updated: August 25, 2025 18:42:17 IST

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador earlier this year, has been taken into custody by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials after voluntarily turning himself in at a Baltimore facility, CNN reported on Monday. Abrego Garcia’s attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, told the American media network earlier that he expected this outcome.

“Regardless of what happens today in my ICE check-in, promise me this…,” Abrego Garcia had said at a rally before surrendering. “Promise me that you will continue to pray, continue to fight, resist and love, not just for me, but for everybody.”

Facing Deportation, Again

President Donald Trump‘s administration had over the weekend indicated that Abrego Garcia could be deported to Uganda as early as this week. He had just returned home from Tennessee, where he was being held pending trial in a federal human smuggling case.

A Department of Homeland Security official had notified his lawyers on Friday that deportation to Uganda was on the table, the report said. The notice came just minutes after he was released from criminal custody, ahead of a trial scheduled for January.

Activists Say Its Retaliation

Lydia Walther-Rodriguez, CASAs chief of organising and leadership, had said at the rally, Theyre throwing the entire federal apparatus at one father of three to prove that no one should dare challenge their authority.

Walther-Rodriguez further said that Abrego Garcia is being made a martyr for having the courage to stand up to this administrations illegal deportation practices.

No Clear Protection from Further Deportation

Under a Maryland federal judges order, Abrego Garcia is slated to remain under the federal agency’s supervision, allowed to live and work in the state while checking in with officials, per CNN. However, the judge has not blocked deportation to a third country, as long as due process rights are not violated.

His lawyers argued over the weekend that the Trump administration‘s offer to deport him to Costa Rica in exchange for a guilty plea was retaliation for his legal challenge.

Meanwhile, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who visited Abrego Garcia in El Salvador earlier this year, spoke with him again Sunday. We will stay in this fight for justice and due process,” CNN quoted him as saying. “If his rights are denied, the rights of everyone else are at risk.

Before walking into the ICE office, Abrego Garcia recalled: When I was detained, I remembered memories with my family: going to the park with them, going to the trampoline with my children. Those moments will continue to give me hope to continue in this fight.

ALSO READ: Kilmar Abrego Was Wrongfully Deported Once, Now US Wants To Send Him Somewhere Even More Dangerous

Tags: ICEkilmar abrego garcialatest US news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Detained by ICE After Voluntary Surrender in Baltimore

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?