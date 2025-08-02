Home > World > Kyiv Mourns 31 Killed, Including 5 Children, in Deadliest Russian Attack Within Year

Kyiv Mourns 31 Killed, Including 5 Children, in Deadliest Russian Attack Within Year

Ukraine's capital city observed a day of mourning on Friday after a Russian missile and drone barrage on Thursday killed 31 individuals, including five children, and injured over 150 others, in the deadliest attack on Kyiv in more than a year.

Published: August 2, 2025 23:06:51 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the youngest victim was just two years old, and at least 16 children were among the wounded.

According to official figures reported by the Associated Press, this marks the highest child casualty toll from a single assault on Kyiv since aerial attacks began in October 2022.

The overnight death toll rose as rescue teams continued clearing debris from a nine-story residential building that was heavily damaged. Over 100 buildings across the city, including homes, schools, kindergartens, universities, and medical facilities, also sustained damage.

The strike follows a pattern of intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian urban centres, defying international calls — including those from U.S. President Donald Trump- to cease targeting civilian infrastructure. 

Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues along the 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front line, where small territorial gains have come at staggering human costs for both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

