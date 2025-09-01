LIVE TV
Home > World > Labor Day 2025: Are Banks Closed? Full Guide On What's Open, Closed, And Working Hours

Labor Day 2025: Are Banks Closed? Full Guide On What’s Open, Closed, And Working Hours

Labor Day 2025 honors American workers but not all businesses close. Banks, post offices, and the stock market pause, while retail chains remain open. Here’s what you need to know.

Labor Day 2025: What’s open, closed, and working hours for banks, post offices, stock market, and major retail stores. Photo/X-@WhiteHouse
Labor Day 2025: What’s open, closed, and working hours for banks, post offices, stock market, and major retail stores. Photo/X-@WhiteHouse

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 16:30:01 IST

Labor Day, celebrated every year in the US, honors the contributions of the country’s workers. However, everything doesn’t need to be closed on this day. Also on this day, which celebrates workers, not all of them get the day off, as many retail stores and service providers continue to be open on the federal holiday, which falls on Monday, September 1, 2025.  

What is Open Among Banks, Post Offices, and Stock Market?

Banks and post offices will remain closed on Monday, celebrating Labor Day. The stock market will also not open for trading on this day.  

Branches of major banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase, confirmed they will close for the holiday. Capital One Cafes are an exception and will remain open.  

Also Read: Trump Warns US Would Be “Destroyed” After Court Rules Against His Tariffs

The US Postal Service has also confirmed that all retail locations will be closed and there will be no residential or business mail deliveries on Labor Day.  

Logistics and Retail Stores: Open or Closed?

UPS pickup and delivery services will be closed, and UPS Store locations may have different working hours. 

Similarly, most FedEx pickup and delivery services will be unavailable on September 1, with FedEx Office locations open on adjusted schedules. Customers are advised to check with their local store for specific hours.  

Despite closures in some sectors, many major retail and restaurant chains will remain open. Companies including Walmart, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Target will operate their regular hours, while Costco will close its warehouses for the holiday.  

Most Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Labor Day.  

What is Labor Day?  

Labor Day “celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the US Department of Labor.

The day has its origins in the late 19th century, when labor activists lobbied for a federal holiday. They wanted to recognize the contributions of workers to the prosperity and well-being of the country.  

It was 1882 when the first Labor Day was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, in New York City. By another decade, 23 states had adopted the holiday in 1894. Finally on on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law officially announcing the first Monday in September as a national holiday each year.  

Also Read: Labour Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed in Windsor

Labor Day 2025: Are Banks Closed? Full Guide On What’s Open, Closed, And Working Hours

