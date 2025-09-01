Labour Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed in Windsor

Windsor residents planning to enjoy Labour Day (Monday, September 1) should note several changes in pool and recreation center availability as most community centers, customer care centers, and arenas will be closed except for pre-booked events, according to CBS News.

Recreation and Pools

Outdoor pools such as Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster, and Riverside Centennial will close for the fall season starting Labour Day. Recreational swims end on Sunday, August 31. Only Atkinson outdoor pool will remain open beyond Labour Day but only for aqua fitness and fit lanes.

According to the report, city splash pads will be open from 8 am to 8 pm, while the indoor Natatorium at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) will be closed. However, WIATC’s fitness center will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm and Adventure Bay Family Water Park will operate from 10 am to 6 pm.

Ice rentals and public skating at the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex will be available at different times on Labour Day. Sandpoint Beach remains closed for swimming but the park and sand areas are open. Lakeview Park Marina’s office and fuel dock will be open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Libraries, Museums and City Offices

All Windsor Public Library branches will be closed Sunday and Monday, encouraging residents to borrow materials ahead or use digital services via windsorpubliclibrary.com.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be closed, but Streetcar No. 351 at the Legacy Beacon will be open from 11 am to 7 pm.

City administrative offices will close on Labour Day. The 311 Customer Contact Centre is closed Monday but will reopen on Tuesday at 8 am. For emergencies like fallen trees or sewer backups, call 519-255-6326. Self-serve options are available 24/7 online and via the Windsor 311 app.

Waste Collection and Transit

Residential garbage, recycling, and yard waste schedules are unaffected by the holiday. However, the public drop-off depot and household chemical waste depot at Central Avenue will be closed.

Transit Windsor runs on a Sunday/holiday schedule Monday, with the International Transit Terminal open 8 am to 6 pm all weekend, perfect for students and new riders to grab bus passes.

Parking and Emergency Services

Parking enforcement offices will be closed, but tickets can be paid online. Meanwhile, 211 Windsor-Essex services and the Housing and Homelessness Help Hub at 400 Wyandotte St E will stay open 24/7, including Labour Day.

History of Labour Day

Labour Day celebrates workers’ contributions to the nation’s strength and prosperity. Recognised on the first Monday in September, it started in the late 1800s when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognising Labour Day in 1887. By 1894, after many states adopted it, Congress made Labour Day a national holiday.

The origins are debated between Peter J McGuire and Matthew Maguire, two labor activists who proposed the holiday in 1882. The first official celebration was held on September 5, 1882 in New York City.

Labour Day traditions include parades and festivals highlighting the strength and spirit of labor organisations. Over time, it became a day to honour the economic and civic contributions of American workers.