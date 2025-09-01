LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Warns US Would Be “Destroyed” After Court Rules Against His Tariffs

Trump Warns US Would Be “Destroyed” After Court Rules Against His Tariffs

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded that Trump had exceeded his authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs.

US President Donald Trump (Image Credit - White House)
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit - White House)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 1, 2025 03:15:28 IST

US President Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at a federal appeals court ruling that invalidated much of his administration’s tariffs, warning the decision would leave the country “completely destroyed” and its military power “instantly obliterated.”

Trump Slams Judges

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused a “Radical Left group of judges” of undermining US strength with their 7–4 ruling. He singled out one Democratic judge, appointed by Barack Obama, for siding with him, saying the judge “voted to save our Country” and “respects the U.S.A.”

On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded that Trump had exceeded his authority by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs. The court ruled that levying taxes and tariffs is a constitutional responsibility of Congress, not the executive branch.

Tariffs Remain in Effect Pending Supreme Court Appeal

Despite the ruling, the court has delayed enforcement until October, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court. For now, all tariffs remain in effect.

Reiterating his stance, Trump said removing tariffs would be “a total disaster” that would weaken the US financially. He insisted tariffs had already brought in “trillions of dollars” and were critical to maintaining national strength. (Inputs from ANI)

