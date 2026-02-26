LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton indicated that Larry Summers resigned in relation to the fact that the University documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein have been released by the government recently.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 00:14:19 IST

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Lawrence H. Summers, one of the most renowned economists and the past president of Harvard University will retire at the expiry of the current academic year, a spokesperson of the university has confirmed. Summers is not back in the classroom before his departure since he took leave in November. He has also resigned as a co director of Mossavar Rahmani Center of Business and Government at Harvard. The move comes after increased questioning of documents that were leaked by the US Department of Justice that revealed his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following his conviction of prostitution of a minor.

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton indicated that Summers resigned in relation to the fact that the University documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein have been released by the government recently. Publication of the files has further sparked more discussion on the connection of Epstein to powerful individuals and organizations giving rise to more concerns about accountability and transparency. Critics have suggested that the disclosures highlighted the larger issues of the way that influential people could remain attached to high end academic and political groups in the face of Epstein having committed a criminal record.

Larry Summers To Resign 

Summers in a personal statement explained his decision as a challenge saying that his career in Harvard had lasted 5 decades since he got to Harvard as a graduate student. He claimed that he would never forget all the thousands of students and colleagues whom he taught and worked with at that period. Moving on, Summers indicated that he will continue to be involved in public affairs as a president emeritus and a retired professor and be engaged in research, analysis, and commentary on significant world economic events. His resignation is an important point in the history of Harvard because the school is still evaluating the institutional consequences of the Epstein scandals and how they affected academic leadership and governance.

Also Read: Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 12:14 AM IST
Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down
Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down
Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down
Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

