Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Photos have been taken inside the Paris apartment of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein showing upsetting decorations of naked women, sex toys in drawers, and the lighting of the rooms with strange red and pink colors. On the one hand, the pictures contained in a French newspaper, Le Parisien, depict the interior of the 18 room apartment on Avenue Foch which Paris prosecutors suspect had been used to commit numerous sex offenses.

The luxury mansion, which was bought in 2001, had lavish curtains, light and wall paper colors in red, orange, and pink, which made the rooms look intimidating and made investigators wonder the level of activity that went on in the mansion. There were also remarkably grotesque animal motif decorations in the apartment, including a bearskin rug of a rotunda, horns of the antelopes, and stuffed animals, including an elephant calf and a vulture.







These beds, coupled with massage beds and concealed storage areas, have become the subject of new interest following the choice of France to launch two inquiries concerning Epstein following the publication of new files by the US Justice Department. The Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau, told France Info radio that the investigation would be based on publicly accessible content, along with the complaints submitted by child protection organizations. One of the investigations shall be on human trafficking and the other on the related crime i.e. money laundering, corruption and tax fraud.

The Paris house of Epstein is also associated with the accusations of his old friend and modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel that was accused of raping minors and selling young girls. Brunel was awaiting trial, when he was discovered dead in his jailroom and the French authorities declared his death a suicide by hanging over bedsheets. In 2019, Epstein killed himself in a jail in Manhattan as he awaited trial in federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. The new images released have sparked the anger of people once again and the call of action, as the detectives keep reassembling how the properties of the internationally acclaimed Epstein have been allegedly utilized in a series of maltreatment and exploitation.

