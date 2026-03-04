‘All US Bases Destroyed’: Ex-Pentagon Vetaran Makes Big Claim, Says Iran ‘Fares Very Well’ As Trump Says Strikes Obliterated Tehran

A former US military officer, Douglas Macgregor, has made a big claim about the extent of damage to US assets in the region as the war between the US, Israel, and Iran escalates. The ex-Pentagon veteran’s assessment is in contrast to the official statement by Trump, the US military leadership, and Israel.

Douglas Macgregor Macgregor Claims US Bases ‘Destroyed’ as Iran ‘Faring Very Well’

Former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor said on Wednesday that all American bases in the Iranian region had been destroyed and that Tehran was performing far better than expected in the ongoing confrontation.

In a televised interview — clips of which have since gone viral on social media — Macgregor claimed external support from Beijing and Moscow was playing a decisive role in Iran’s battlefield successes.

“China and Russia are providing satellite intelligence, which accounts for some of the tremendous successes [of Iran] particularly in Israel, and our US bases. All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbour installations are destroyed. We actually have to fall back on India and Indian ports…I think Iran, much to our disappointment, is fairing very very well,” he said.

BREAKING: All of our bases have been destroyed, says Former U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor “China and Russia are providing satellite intelligence… All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbor installations are destroyed. We actually have to fall back on India and… pic.twitter.com/j6BFMHqkwj — Radar 𝘸​ Archie🚨 (@RadarHits) March 4, 2026

Trump Administration Rejects Narrative of Collapse

Macgregor’s remarks come even as US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States had “obliterated” Iranian military infrastructure, specifically targeting its Navy, Air Force and air defence systems.

Senior US military leadership has described the campaign as one aimed at degrading Iran’s offensive capabilities. Officials have not indicated any collapse of American bases or a broader loss of US influence in the region.

Defence authorities have acknowledged casualties on both sides. At least four American service members have been killed in Iranian attacks during the current escalation.

US, Israel, And Iran War

The latest round of fighting erupted weeks ago following a coordinated campaign by US and Israeli forces against Iran. The strikes reportedly targeted missile launchers, naval assets and other strategic installations.

In response, Tehran launched waves of ballistic missiles and drones aimed at US facilities and allied positions across Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have reportedly hit or targeted multiple locations hosting American military assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, and Jordan.

Israel Warns Khamenei Successor ‘Target for Assassination’

In a separate development, Israel issued a warning regarding the future leadership of Iran.

Even before the funeral of assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei takes place, Israel on Wednesday said that any successor to him would be considered a “target for assassination.”

Iran has announced a three-day state funeral for Khamenei, according to a report by Agence France-Presse, which cited Iran’s official news agency Irna.

“Starting at 10:00 pm (1830 GMT), the faithful will be able to pay a final homage to the body of the martyred guide of the nation, by visiting the Imam Khomenei grand mosque in Tehran,” Irna said, quoting a statement from the Islamic Development Coordination Council.

Also Read: Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates