Home > World > Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates

Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates

Iran announced the launch of Operation True Promise-4, claiming large-scale drone strikes against US and Israeli targets amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Iran fires missiles at Tel Aviv (IMAGE: X)
Iran fires missiles at Tel Aviv (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 4, 2026 14:10:07 IST

Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates

US Iran War Updates: Since the beginning of the current Middle East conflict, Iran as well as its adversaries, the United States of America and Israel, have significantly upgraded their military strategies and operational tactics.

Iran, fighting as a lone wolf amidst the Gulf chaos, initiated what it called “decentralized mosaic defense,” effectively rendering its offensive ‘leaderless’ by giving autonomous powers to all the 32 battalions of the IRGC.

The war has entered its 5th day and the military kinetics are unfolding at an unprecedented rate.

A day after Israel pounded the Iranian assembly and attacked the historic Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Iran has now announced the start of Operation True Promise-4 on Wednesday.

The Shia-dominated nation, which recently saw the killing of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, launched what it said was the 17th wave of strikes against US and Israeli targets, Press TV reported.

The IRGC’s Public Relations wing said that following the joint Israeli–US strikes, its ground forces deployed over 230 assault drones targeting locations in the occupied territories and US bases across the region.

“Firing dozens of drones in several waves towards the US military bases in Erbil and Kuwait, and destroying several terrorist groups’ headquarters in northern Iraq, were the first actions of brave soldiers of the IRGC against child-killing aggressors,” said the statement.

IRGC Claims Killed 680 Troops

The Iranian defense establishment also claimed that its recent drone attack on an important US air base in Bahrain has left the facility in shambles.

The IRGC also claimed to have killed at least 680 United States troops in the first two days of the full-blown conflict.

‘Article 51 Gives Us Right To Defend’

Iranian officials have asserted that striking US military bases in the region would amount to “legitimate self-defence.” Citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, they maintain that Iran possesses the legal right to respond to what it describes as “acts of aggression” by the US or the Israeli regime.

Meanwhile, Press TV reported that the pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Handala claimed responsibility for breaching the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). The group alleged that it had obtained classified documents, top-secret correspondence, confidential recordings, and highly sensitive bulletins, which it said would be released soon.

Earlier, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that any leader appointed by Iran to replace Ali Khamenei would be treated as a “target for elimination,” according to The Times of Israel.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 2:05 PM IST
