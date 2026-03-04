Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Mother-In-Law Over Cooking; Accused Held

Bengaluru Techie Suicide: A 35-year-old techie committed suicide at her Bengaluru home on Tuesday following a family dispute, police said.

The woman has been identified as Sushma. She had previously worked for tech giant Dell, reports stated.

Sushma had married Puneeth Kumar five years ago and was living with the family along with her four-year-old son.

According to police, there had been frequent arguments and disputes over minor issues in the family ever since the marriage started.

As per reports, a dispute over cooking food broke out yesterday between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana.

Sushma’s family alleged that Kalpana had been harassing her for a very long time over various issues, and yesterday she wasn’t allowed to cook food for the family.

Sushma, reportedly hurt by the harassment, ended her life by hanging, reports said.

Police have arrested Sushma’s husband after her family lodged a complaint alleging dowry harassment by the husband’s family. Efforts are currently underway to locate the mother-in-law.

A case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile in other city news, Bengaluru Police have also reported a separate crackdown on drug trafficking in the city.

In a recent operation, the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two interstate drug peddlers, including a woman. Officials said 8,335 LSD strips, 534 grams of charas, and 5 kg of hydro ganja were seized, along with two mobile phones and a two-wheeler.

According to police, the raid was conducted within the limits of Bagalur Police Station based on credible information gathered by a team led by ACP HK Mahanand and Police Inspector Manjappa CA.

The accused had reportedly been living in Bengaluru for about a year and were part of an organized drug distribution network. Investigators said they were receiving narcotic substances from a Kerala-based individual currently residing in Thailand and distributing them to customers as per his instructions.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

