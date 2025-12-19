LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian Brown University Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu aircraft crash Andy Byron Bastian
LIVE TV
Home > World > Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

Brown University Shooting: The US law enforcement agencies have identified a suspect in last weekend’s deadly mass shooting at Brown University and are examining whether the case may be connected to the fatal shooting of an MIT professor two days later near Boston, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 19, 2025 05:50:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

Brown University Shooting: US law enforcement agencies have identified a suspect in last weekend’s deadly mass shooting at Brown University and are examining whether the case may be connected to the fatal shooting of an MIT professor two days later near Boston, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

You Might Be Interested In

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose details about the suspect or explain the basis for the potential link being explored by investigators.

Manhunt Continues After Campus Attack

Authorities have been searching for the suspect since the December 13 shooting inside a classroom building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The attack left two students dead and at least eight others injured, triggering widespread concern across the campus and the surrounding community.

State and federal agencies have been working jointly on the case, though officials have so far released limited information publicly.

MIT Professor Killed Days Later In Massachusetts

Two days after the Brown University attack, Nuno Loureiro, a 47-year-old professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was shot and killed at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, located about 49 miles north of Brown’s campus.

Loureiro was affiliated with MIT’s departments of nuclear science and engineering and physics, and was also a member of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Conflicting Signals From Investigators

Earlier this week, an FBI official said authorities did not believe the two shootings were connected, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the investigation. However, the latest developments suggest that officials are now reassessing that possibility.

Both cases remain under active investigation, and law enforcement agencies have not announced any arrests so far.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle, Wife Cristina Gusso, And Two Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash; Netizens Mourn Legend’s Loss

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 5:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brown UniversityBrown University attackBrown University Shootinghome-hero-pos-2MIT KillingNuno LoureiroPerson Of Interest

RELATED News

‘I Made A Bad Decision’: Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence After ‘Coldplay Kiss Cam’ Controversy

Private Jet Owned By NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Crashes While Landing At North Carolina Airport; 5 Killed

Frozen Assets, Hot Disputes: How Russia Could Take The EU To Court Over Ukraine Reparations Loan

China Using Embassies To Monitor And Intimidate Taiwanese, Says Security Chief

Who Is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi Player Faces Heat After Playing For Team India In Bahrain, Wearing Indian Jersey In A Private Tournament

LATEST NEWS

Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

What Is Perpetual Licensing And Uniform Testing? Why India Has Proposed It | Explained

EXCLUSIVE | ‘The way he guided the team and…’: Domestic Star Virat Singh Showers Praise On Captain Ishan Kishan After Jharkhand Crowned SMAT Champions

What Are The Legal Cases Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Are Dealing With? Everything Explained As Her Bastian Restaurant Gets Raided

Who Is Anurag Dwivedi, And Why Has ED Raided YouTuber Residences In Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What You Need To Know As His Lamborghini, Mercedes Are Seized

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

Caught On Camera: MS Dhoni Wearing A Watch And Fitness Band Clears Airport Security, Internet Fumes Over ‘Why No Frisking For VIPs?’

The Rise of Smart Scaffolding: How Translite Scaffolding Is Engineering Safer, Faster Construction Systems

Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing
Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing
Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing
Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

QUICK LINKS