Law Enforcement Officers Identified Person Of Interest In Brown University Shooting, Probe Link With MIT Killing

Brown University Shooting: US law enforcement agencies have identified a suspect in last weekend’s deadly mass shooting at Brown University and are examining whether the case may be connected to the fatal shooting of an MIT professor two days later near Boston, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose details about the suspect or explain the basis for the potential link being explored by investigators.

Manhunt Continues After Campus Attack

Authorities have been searching for the suspect since the December 13 shooting inside a classroom building at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. The attack left two students dead and at least eight others injured, triggering widespread concern across the campus and the surrounding community.

State and federal agencies have been working jointly on the case, though officials have so far released limited information publicly.

MIT Professor Killed Days Later In Massachusetts

Two days after the Brown University attack, Nuno Loureiro, a 47-year-old professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was shot and killed at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, located about 49 miles north of Brown’s campus.

Loureiro was affiliated with MIT’s departments of nuclear science and engineering and physics, and was also a member of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center.

Conflicting Signals From Investigators

Earlier this week, an FBI official said authorities did not believe the two shootings were connected, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the investigation. However, the latest developments suggest that officials are now reassessing that possibility.

Both cases remain under active investigation, and law enforcement agencies have not announced any arrests so far.

(Via Agency Inputs)

