NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle, Wife Cristina Gusso, And Two Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash; Netizens Mourn Legend’s Loss

Greg Biffle: Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle died at the age of 55 after a small aircraft crashed during an attempted landing on December 18 in Statesville, North Carolina, authorities confirmed. Also on board were Biffle’s wife, Cristina Gusso, their 5-year-old son Ryder, and 14-year-old daughter Emma, whom Biffle shared with his former wife Nicole Lunders. Two other individuals were also aboard the aircraft. All occupants were killed in the crash.

Officials Confirm Crash, Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident to local media, identifying the aircraft as a Cessna C550. Reports said the jet was owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC and was under contract with Biffle.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the FAA responded to and processed the crash scene. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Netizens Mourn Legend’s Loss

NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, along with his wife and two children, have been killed in a plane crash in North Carolina. Truly devastating. This hero used his private helicopter to deliver supplies and save countless lives stranded during Hurricane Helene. His children were just… pic.twitter.com/mJL7RIY606 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 18, 2025

Everyone please say a prayer today for Greg Biffle and his family. They have been called back to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please God, look after them as they join you in the Kingdom of Heaven. I know you have big things in store for them up there with you. pic.twitter.com/PlQ4se5w2y — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 18, 2025

It is with a heavy heart I share the news that it has been confirmed that Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Biffle, his 14-year-old daughter Emma, and his 5-year-old son Ryder, have passed on from this earth and into the glory of God. pic.twitter.com/HHTcH2XXLH — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 18, 2025

NASCAR has lost a leader and a humanitarian. Greg Biffle has died in a plane crash in North Carolina at the age of 55. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/RsNmAzJB4J — Motorsport (@Motorsport) December 18, 2025

Ohhh….this just broke my heart, and I cannot stop crying right now…..💔 I was sooo HOPING Greg Biffle and his family were NOT on this plane when it crashed. Just heartbreaking….💔 😭 💔 pic.twitter.com/exH0gt5Ri5 — Angela Stevenson (@helpangela_com) December 18, 2025

Adverse Weather Conditions Reported

While investigators have not cited a cause, weather conditions at Statesville Regional Airport were described as challenging at the time of the crash.

AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said the area experienced heavy drizzle and low cloud ceilings. Visibility reportedly dropped to less than two miles, with cloud cover lowering from around 1,200 feet to 400 feet shortly after the incident.

Experts noted that determining whether weather played a role could take months or longer, as aviation crash investigations are complex and thorough.

READ MORE: ‘I Made A Bad Decision’: Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence After ‘Coldplay Kiss Cam’ Controversy