NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle, Wife Cristina Gusso, And Two Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash; Netizens Mourn Legend’s Loss

Greg Biffle: The former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle died at the age of 55 after a small aircraft crashed during an attempted landing on December 18 in Statesville, North Carolina, authorities confirmed. Also on board were Biffle’s wife, Cristina Gusso, their 5-year-old son Ryder, and 14-year-old daughter Emma, whom Biffle shared with his former wife Nicole Lunders. Two other individuals were also aboard the aircraft. All occupants were killed in the crash.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 19, 2025 02:25:35 IST

Greg Biffle: Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle died at the age of 55 after a small aircraft crashed during an attempted landing on December 18 in Statesville, North Carolina, authorities confirmed. Also on board were Biffle’s wife, Cristina Gusso, their 5-year-old son Ryder, and 14-year-old daughter Emma, whom Biffle shared with his former wife Nicole Lunders. Two other individuals were also aboard the aircraft. All occupants were killed in the crash.

Officials Confirm Crash, Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident to local media, identifying the aircraft as a Cessna C550. Reports said the jet was owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC and was under contract with Biffle.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the FAA responded to and processed the crash scene. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Netizens Mourn Legend’s Loss

Adverse Weather Conditions Reported

While investigators have not cited a cause, weather conditions at Statesville Regional Airport were described as challenging at the time of the crash.

AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said the area experienced heavy drizzle and low cloud ceilings. Visibility reportedly dropped to less than two miles, with cloud cover lowering from around 1,200 feet to 400 feet shortly after the incident.

Experts noted that determining whether weather played a role could take months or longer, as aviation crash investigations are complex and thorough.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 2:25 AM IST
