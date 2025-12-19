‘I Made A Bad Decision’: Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence After ‘Coldplay Kiss Cam’ Controversy

Kristin Cabot: Kristin Cabot, the former Head of Human Resources at tech firm Astronomer, has spoken publicly for the first time about the viral incident that ended her career, calling it a “bad decision” driven by poor judgment and alcohol.

In an interview, Cabot addressed the now-infamous “Kiss Cam” moment at a Coldplay concert, where she was seen sharing a brief public display of affection with Astronomer’s then-CEO, Andy Byron. The 16-second clip, broadcast on the stadium’s giant screen, quickly spread online and turned Cabot into a viral meme.

‘A Lapse In Judgment,’ Cabot Admits

Cabot said the incident was the result of a momentary lapse, admitting she acted inappropriately with her superior. “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” she told the publication.

She acknowledged having developed what she described as a “happy crush” on Byron, noting that she believed he was in the middle of a marital separation at the time. Despite an inner warning to stop, Cabot said she felt euphoric in the moment.

“Part of my brain was telling me to stop, but I was on top of the world,” she said.

Cabot said the consequences were immediate and irreversible, describing herself as “unemployable” following the fallout. “I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay,” she added.

From Viral Clip To Online Harassment

Beyond professional repercussions, Cabot said the public reaction quickly turned hostile. She claimed she was doxxed, received hundreds of phone calls daily, and had paparazzi camped outside her home for weeks.

She also alleged receiving death threats, though fewer than what some reports suggested. “Not 900. That showed up in People magazine. I got about 50 or 60,” she said.

According to Cabot, cars frequently drove past her home, adding to the sense of intimidation and surveillance.

‘You Can Make Mistakes Without Being Threatened’

Cabot said speaking out was partly about setting an example for her children. “I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, you can really screw up, but you don’t deserve to be threatened with death for it,” she said.

