Private Jet Owned By NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Crashes While Landing At North Carolina Airport; 5 Killed

NASCAR: A small aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, killing five people, local officials confirmed. The crash occurred at around 10:15 am, roughly 45 miles north of Charlotte. The authorities have not yet released details on what caused the accident or the total number of people on board at the time.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 18, 2025 23:58:22 IST

NASCAR: A small aircraft crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning, killing five people, local officials confirmed. The crash occurred at around 10:15 am, roughly 45 miles north of Charlotte. Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the accident or the total number of people on board at the time.

Aircraft Identified As Cessna Business Jet

Airport officials said the aircraft went down during the landing process. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will lead the investigation into the incident.

Local media identified the plane as a Cessna C550 business jet, registered under GB Aviation Leasing. Reports noted that the company shares an address linked to NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, who is listed as the aircraft’s owner. The Cessna C550 is typically capable of carrying up to seven passengers.

Adverse Weather Conditions At Time Of Crash

Weather conditions at the airport were reportedly poor at the time of the incident. According to AccuWeather, the area experienced heavy drizzle and low cloud cover, with visibility deteriorating rapidly.

Cloud ceilings were estimated at around 1,200 feet when the crash occurred, dropping further to approximately 400 feet within minutes. Heavy rainfall reduced visibility to less than two miles, creating challenging landing conditions.

Investigation Underway

Aviation experts note that weather often plays a crucial role in aircraft accident investigations, though determining its exact impact can take considerable time. Officials cautioned that it may take several months or longer for investigators to establish whether weather conditions contributed to the crash.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 11:53 PM IST
