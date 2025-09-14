London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control

Tens of thousands of people gathered in central London on Saturday, leading to violent clashes. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson led the main rally, which saw between 110,000 and 150,000 people attending, according to estimates. Police said 25 people were arrested after officers faced “kicks and punches” while trying to control the crowds.

The Metropolitan Police estimated 110,000 people took part in Robinson’s rally, while about 5,000 joined a smaller counter-protest organized by anti-racism group Stand Up to Racism. Around 1,000 officers were deployed to keep the two groups apart. However, tensions rose when police moved in to control the crowds, calling the violence “unacceptable.”

Police Arrest Several for Violence; Many Still at Large

“They were attacked with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares, and other objects were thrown. Nine arrests have been made so far, but many more people have been identified for offences,” the police said.

The protest, called ‘Unite the Kingdom,’ was led by 42-year-old Tommy Robinson, who has multiple criminal convictions and a large online following. He described the rally as the country’s “biggest free speech festival.”

Robinson told the crowd: “The silent majority will be silent no longer. Today is the spark of a cultural revolution.”

Marchers carrying English and British flags crossed Westminster Bridge and gathered near Downing Street. Speeches were given by far-right figures from Europe and North America, including French politician Eric Zemmour and Petr Bystron from Germany’s AfD. Elon Musk joined via video link, saying: “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

Far-Right Supporters Push to Halt Immigration

Placards at the rally included slogans like “stop the boats” and photos of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died earlier this week.

The rally took place amid growing anti-immigration sentiment in the UK. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is gaining in polls, and asylum-seeker hotels have become protest flashpoints.

“It’s an invasion,” said 28-year-old Ritchie, referring to record migration. “They don’t understand we want our country back.” Philip Dodge, a retired baker from Sheffield, added: “Every day you read things in the papers that leave you stunned – arresting people just for talking about immigration or gender issues. I never thought I’d see this in this country.”

