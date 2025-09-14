London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control

London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control

Tens of thousands joined Tommy Robinson’s far-right rally in London, sparking violent clashes with police. About 110,000 attended, with 25 arrests made. Speakers from Europe, North America, and Elon Musk backed anti-immigration calls as tensions grew amid rising UK opposition to asylum-seeker policies.

Far-Right activists from Europe and North America gave speeches at the protests. (Picture Credit - X)
Far-Right activists from Europe and North America gave speeches at the protests. (Picture Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 14, 2025 15:45:48 IST

Tens of thousands of people gathered in central London on Saturday, leading to violent clashes. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson led the main rally, which saw between 110,000 and 150,000 people attending, according to estimates. Police said 25 people were arrested after officers faced “kicks and punches” while trying to control the crowds.

The Metropolitan Police estimated 110,000 people took part in Robinson’s rally, while about 5,000 joined a smaller counter-protest organized by anti-racism group Stand Up to Racism. Around 1,000 officers were deployed to keep the two groups apart. However, tensions rose when police moved in to control the crowds, calling the violence “unacceptable.”

Police Arrest Several for Violence; Many Still at Large

“They were attacked with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares, and other objects were thrown. Nine arrests have been made so far, but many more people have been identified for offences,” the police said.

The protest, called ‘Unite the Kingdom,’ was led by 42-year-old Tommy Robinson, who has multiple criminal convictions and a large online following. He described the rally as the country’s “biggest free speech festival.”

Robinson told the crowd: “The silent majority will be silent no longer. Today is the spark of a cultural revolution.”

Marchers carrying English and British flags crossed Westminster Bridge and gathered near Downing Street. Speeches were given by far-right figures from Europe and North America, including French politician Eric Zemmour and Petr Bystron from Germany’s AfD. Elon Musk joined via video link, saying: “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

Far-Right Supporters Push to Halt Immigration

Placards at the rally included slogans like “stop the boats” and photos of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who died earlier this week.

The rally took place amid growing anti-immigration sentiment in the UK. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is gaining in polls, and asylum-seeker hotels have become protest flashpoints.

“It’s an invasion,” said 28-year-old Ritchie, referring to record migration. “They don’t understand we want our country back.” Philip Dodge, a retired baker from Sheffield, added: “Every day you read things in the papers that leave you stunned – arresting people just for talking about immigration or gender issues. I never thought I’d see this in this country.”

Also Read: Britain’s Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

Tags: anti-immigration rally UKLondon far-right protestTommy Robinson rallyUnite the Kingdom march

RELATED News

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
Russia’s Drones Trigger NATO Alert: Is the Ukraine War Spilling Over?
Threat To Demolish Somnath Temple: Pakistani Sports Analyst Shahnawaz Rana Says ‘Out Cricket Team Can Blow Up Somnath Temple’
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers

LATEST NEWS

Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Steps In as Boycott Chatter Unsettles Indian Players Before Pakistan Match, Reports
Ashutosh Rana pens a thoughtful note on Hindi Diwas 2025, calls Hindi "source of culture"
PM Modi inaugurates bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam, world's first
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Big Shock for Team India! Star Explosive Opening Batsman Set to Miss Today’s Match Against Pakistan?
Hitaashee, Ridhima make cut in Swiss Ladies Open
Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Officials Likely To Skip India vs Pakistan Match?
India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop and Online
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
37-year-old woman and 11-year-old die by suicide in Greater Noida
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control

QUICK LINKS