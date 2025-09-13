Britain’s Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried
Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

Britain’s Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

Over 100,000 people joined a far-right rally in London led by Tommy Robinson, while 5,000 attended a counter anti-racism march. Robinson called it the “biggest free speech festival.” Police deployed 1,000 officers to keep groups apart as immigration and free speech debates fuel tensions in Britain.

An activist named Tommy Robinson led the far-right rally in London. (Image Credit - X)
An activist named Tommy Robinson led the far-right rally in London. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 13, 2025 22:07:46 IST

Over 100,000 people joined a far-right rally in central London led by activist Tommy Robinson. In response, another protest was carried out by groups claiming to be anti-racist.

Large crowds, many waving English and British flags, gathered south of Westminster. Robinson, who has been active in far-right politics for many years, described the event as the country’s “biggest free speech festival.”

Far-Right Activists From Europe and North America Join Hands

The event, named “Unite the Kingdom,” saw attendees march across Westminster Bridge before stopping near Downing Street. There, speeches were given by far-right figures from Europe and North America.

“The silent majority will be silent no longer,” Robinson told the crowd. “Today is the spark of a cultural revolution.”

Police estimated that around 110,000 people attended the march, using CCTV and helicopter footage to count. In comparison, around 5,000 people joined the Stand Up to Racism march, held about a mile north. Around 1,000 police officers were deployed to keep the two groups apart.

Who Led Counter Protests?

The rival protests come at a time of increasing anti-immigration feeling in Britain. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which takes a hard line on immigration and Brexit, is now leading in opinion polls. There have also been protests at hotels used to house asylum seekers.

Robinson, 42, has several criminal convictions but also a large online following. For years, he has pushed an anti-Muslim and anti-migrant agenda. More recently, he has also claimed that Britain no longer supports free speech.

“Every day in the papers you read shocking things,” said Philip Dodge, a retired baker from Sheffield, who attended with his wife. “People are being arrested just for talking about immigration or gender issues. I never thought I’d see this in this country.”

Mixed Reactions to Far-Right rally

The event was also livestreamed to hundreds of thousands of viewers online.

Other supporters said their main concern was immigration. “It’s an invasion,” said Ritchie, 28, referring to the large numbers of migrants coming to the UK, including those arriving on small boats across the Channel. He described Robinson as “a hero.”

Meanwhile, at the anti-racism protest, veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott spoke out against Robinson’s message. She said his claims about asylum seekers were “nonsense” and “dangerous lies.”

“We need to stand with asylum seekers and show unity,” she told Sky News.

Police said both events had strict conditions, including fixed routes and finishing times, with all demonstrations required to end by evening.

Tags: anti-racism counter protest, far-right protest London, London far-right rally, Tommy Robinson rally

Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried
Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried
Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried
Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried
Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

