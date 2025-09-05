LIVE TV
Home > World > Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here's What We Know So Far

Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far

Over 70 workers were detained in a major immigration raid at a New York factory, drawing condemnation from Governor Hochul and advocates. ICE said the the actions were court-authorised, while local leaders denounced family separations amid rising federal enforcement in sanctuary cities.

New York immigration raids: Dozens were detained in New York immigration raids at a nutrition bar factory, sparking outrage as families face separation amid rising federal enforcement. (Photo: X/@ICEgov)
New York immigration raids: Dozens were detained in New York immigration raids at a nutrition bar factory, sparking outrage as families face separation amid rising federal enforcement. (Photo: X/@ICEgov)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last updated: September 5, 2025 14:34:22 IST

US federal immigration agents arrested dozens of people in parts of New York state this week, sparking outrage among local leaders and migrant advocates who say the raids have torn families apart, according to multiple US media reports.

Massive Raid at Nutrition Bar Factory

On Thursday morning, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided Nutrition Bar Confectioners, a confectionery plant in the village of Cato near Syracuse, Reuters reported. Witnesses told the news agency that over 70 workers were detained during the operation in what is being seen as one of the largest workplace immigration raids in New York since President Donald Trump’s administration launched crackdown.

Ana Mendez-Vasquez, an organiser with migrant advocacy group Rural & Migrant Ministry who witnessed the raid, told New York Times that federal agents arrived around 9 am, and “forced their way inside using crowbars and blocked the building’s exits before handcuffing people inside.” The detained workers were reportedly taken to the Oswego Border Patrol Station.

According to NYT, Rural & Migrant Ministry Gittel Evangelist confirmed on Facebook that over 70 workers were arrested at the site. Meanwhile, images and videos from the scene showed dozens of people being escorted into law enforcement vehicles as the raid unfolded.

Owner Calls the Raid ‘Overkill’

Mark Schmidt, the principal owner of Nutrition Bar Confectioners, told NYT that all of his workers had legal permission to work in the US. 

Describing the raid as “overkill”, the 70-year-old reportedly said, “I think they scooped up everybody. We’ll probably get some back,” while adding that the family-run business – founded in 1980 – conducts thorough background checks on employees.

His son Lenny Schmidt called the scene “almost theatrical,” involving police dogs and all-terrain vehicles. “It could have been handled so much more humanely and decently,” NYT quoted Lenny as saying. “This kind of raid, you feel like it’s a drug bust or a human trafficking situation.”

Governor and Advocates Decry Family Separations

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the raids. “I am outraged by this morning’s ICE raids in Cato and Fulton, where more than 40 adults were seized – including parents of at least a dozen children at risk of returning from school to an empty house,” she said in a statement, per Reuters.

“What they did was shatter hard-working families who are simply trying to build a life here,” Hochul reportedly said while emphasising that New York would cooperate with efforts to deport violent criminals. The NY Gov., however, opposed actions that separate families.

ICE Stands by Its Actions

An ICE Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson told Spectrum News 1 that the raids were part of “court-authorised enforcement actions” while stressing on the federal agency’s commitment to “protecting the rights of workers and upholding US laws.” 

Immigration Enforcement Heats Up in Sanctuary Cities

Tom Homan – a White House official under Trump – has warned that immigration raids would increase in sanctuary cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. “You’re gonna see a ramp up of operations in New York,” CBS News quoted Homan as saying.

New York’s sanctuary laws limit cooperation with the ICE, which Governor Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams defend while agreeing to target violent offenders. Mayor Adams, for his part, has said, “We do not coordinate in any way with civil enforcement,” but will cooperate on violence-related crimes.

Impact on Workers

Long-time employee Timothy Coe described the scene as “overboard” and “ridiculous,” noting that “these people pay their taxes” and most had legal papers. The raid follows similar actions in New Jersey in what observers say is a reflection of continuing tensions between federal immigration policy and local protections.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6latest US newsNew York immigration raidsus news

