Over 470 Held In Massive Immigration Raid at Georgia Hyundai Site: What We Know

American authorities on Thursday carried out an immigration raid at Hyundai’s massive electric vehicle manufacturing complex in Georgia, in an operation that saw the detention of 475 individuals – mostly South Korean nationals – marking the largest-ever single-site enforcement action by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), CNN reported on Friday.

What Happened and Where

According to The Associated Press, federal agents from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the HSI raided the Hyundai EV plant near Savannah, along with its adjacent battery facility run with LG Energy Solution. The raid, reports suggest, focussed on alleged illegal hiring practices during a months-long criminal investigation.

Hailing the operation as the agency’s biggest to date, Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of the HSI in Georgia, told the news agency, “This operation underscores our commitment to jobs for Georgians and Americans.”

Schrank further revealed that some detainees had overstayed visas or entered on visa waivers that prohibit paid work, while others entered illegally. Those held continued through processing at a detention center in Folkston in Georgia.

South Korea Reacts with Concern

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jaewoong reportedly said they felt “concern and regret,” as reported by AP. Seoul dispatched diplomats to assist those who were detained, and formed an on-site response team. President Lee Jae Myung, meanwhile, has pledged full support for South Korean nationals, announcing a task force and possible visit to Washington.

Hyundai and LG Respond

Hyundai, for its part, stated that no direct employees were detained and emphasised its commitment to compliance, particularly among subcontractors. LG Energy Solution expressed support for employees and confirmed that it is “closely monitoring the situation,” pausing US travel and cooperating with authorities.

Local Impact and Business Concerns

The raid also left many local businesses surprised. According to the AP report, a supermarket nearby that relies on Korean staff, feared losing customer connections, with one of the owners telling the publication, “Koreans keep this store running,” while others worried about economic ripple effects and local job transitions.

Meanwhile, community members noted slow progress in rehiring and voiced frustration that the EV project, which is being considered as Georgia’s largest economic development deal yet – hasn’t boosted local employment as expected.

No criminal charges have been filed yet, the report further said, adding that prosecutors are still determining who hired these workers even as contractors and subcontractors remain unnamed. Immigration attorney Charles Kuck noted some detainees were here legally but in the country outside work terms under the visa waiver program.