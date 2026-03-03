LIVE TV
Loud Bang Heard in Dubai Amid Gulf Strikes and Retaliation; Tension Escalates, Details Awaited

Published: March 3, 2026 22:25:25 IST

Residents of Dubai reported hearing a loud explosion after witnesses at the scene observed blasts. Authorities stated that the loud noises originated from defense activities. The incident comes amid heightened tensions following recent strikes and retaliatory actions involving multiple Gulf states.

(This Updates Is Taken From Reuters…. More To Come)

