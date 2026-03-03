LIVE TV
Passenger Plane Parked At Iran's Bushehr Airport Reduced To Ashes During A Series Of US-Israel Military Strikes

An Iranian plane caught fire at Bushehr airport after coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeted military sites following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 3, 2026 22:16:18 IST

An Iranian plane went up in flames on the tarmac at Bushehr airport after a wave of military strikes hit the country. Iranian media broke the news on Tuesday.

Iran Plane Burns at Bushehr Airport After US-Israel Strikes

These attacks are part of a coordinated US-Israeli push against Iranian military strongholds, coming right after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

They didn’t stop there; command centers, missile sites, air defense systems, and other high-level compounds got hit too.

Mehr News Agency said strikes also hit Tehran’s Mehrabad airport. They even published photos showing thick, gray smoke billowing above what looked like a runway.

In their words, “The American-Zionist terrorists attacked the area around the Mehrabad airport,” which sits on the city’s west side.

Starting Saturday afternoon (India time), US and Israeli forces fired ballistic missiles, including Tomahawks launched from warships in the Persian Gulf and sent in their advanced stealth jets, like the F-22 and F-35, to carry out airstrikes.

Iran fired back quickly. Missiles and suicide drones, those cheap, now-infamous Shahed drones, struck not just Israel and US military bases, but also civilian buildings in neighbouring Gulf countries.

On day one, Khamenei died when a missile slammed into his compound in central Tehran. Reports said this strike was months in the making.

The attackers hacked into traffic cameras to track Khamenei’s convoy and nail down his location. When the news reached Trump, he said, “I got him before he got me.”

After that, Iran turned up its missile and drone attacks on US targets, hitting embassies and military bases, and ramped up threats against the US. By late Tuesday, missiles were still slamming into targets across the Gulf.

Now, the fighting threatens to pull the whole region into war. The risk is huge. Iran has already shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil shipments. That alone could put the world’s energy supply in serious jeopardy.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:16 PM IST
