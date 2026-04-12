Lufthansa Flights Strike: Pilots Call 48-Hour Strike From April 13-14, Threatening Major Travel Chaos ; Check Latest Updates

Lufthansa Flights Strike: In a disagreement over pensions, Union VC on Saturday urged pilots at Lufthansa LHAG.DE to go on strike for two days starting on Monday, claiming that the business had not made a satisfactory offer.

Lufthansa Flights Strike: Routes That Will Not Be Affected

Lufthansa Flights Strike: According to the union, pilots at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and Lufthansa CityLine have been invited to go on strike from April 13, 0001 CET (2201 GMT) to April 14, 2359 CET (2159 GMT). It stated that flights into Azerbaijan, Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were not included in the operation.

Lufthansa Flights Strike According to the union, pilots at Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, have also been invited to go on strike on April 13 from 0001 to 2359 CET. “The Cockpit union feels compelled to take this step after the employers’ side showed no real willingness to reach a solution in several collective bargaining disputes,” Andreas Pinheiro, president of VC, stated. No significant offers have been made, despite our conscious choice to refrain from going on strike during the Easter break.” The union’s proposal to “double an already above-average and excellent company pension scheme is absurd and unachievable,” according to a statement from Lufthansa, which described VC’s declaration as a “completely new level of escalation.”

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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