‘Lured, Served Alcohol In A Hotel Room’: After Months On The Run, Indo-Canadian Man Arrested Over Sexually Assaulting A 12-Year-Old Girl

A 22-year-old Indo-Canadian man has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a minor in Canada. The accused has been identified as Yuvraaz Singh who is a resident of Taber in the Alberta province. Singh was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on January 19, 2026, when he returned to Canada after leaving the country earlier to avoid arrest.

The case goes back to April 24, 2025, when police in the town of Lethbridge were called to help recover property from a hotel room. When officers arrived, they “located a male with six children, one boy and five girls ranging in age from 12 to 14, inside the room,” according to a release from Lethbridge Police Service (LPS).

Police said Singh was 21 at the time and had “initially lied to police about his age, claiming to be a teenager.” Investigators later found that Singh had met the teens on social media, and had taken them to various places before settling in a hotel room. Inside the room, the teens were provided with alcohol, and one 12-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted by the Indo-Canadian man.

What charges have been brought against the Indo-Canadian man?

The Indo-Canadian man was charged with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and inviting sexual touching. After the police tried but failed to contact him for months, they found he had left Canada. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

When Singh was spotted back in the country at the airport, officers were alerted and took him into custody. He is now in custody in British Columbia and will be transported to Alberta to face the charges.

This case has drawn attention because it involves a minor child, social media contact, alcohol, and evasion of law enforcement. Police said their investigation is ongoing, and how the teens came into contact with Singh is part of what they are still working on.

Similar cases have been reported around the world

In Canada, police earlier arrested another Indo-Canadian for allegedly groping a dozen people, including minors, at a water park. Also in Canada, a 22-year-old student was arrested for luring and sexually assaulting people after posing as a rideshare driver.

In another case, a father and son from Punjab origin were charged in Toronto for alleged sexual exploitation of teenage girls, showing how abuse of minors can happen in many forms.

Also Read: Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?https://www.newsx.com/world/davos-deal-domestic-disaster-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-faces-fire-at-home-for-ditching-palestine-will-protests-rock-pakistan-152509/