LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border ahmedabad donald trump Delhi NCR Weather MARTY SUPREME academy-awards Boeing F-47 Border
LIVE TV
Home > World > Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to sign US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Board of Peace’ charter for Gaza at Davos has triggered a political storm back home. Opposition parties, led by PTI, have slammed the move as non-transparent and morally indefensible, demanding parliamentary scrutiny and wider consultation.

Shehbaz Sharif’s Davos signing of Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ sparks backlash in Pakistan. Photo: X.
Shehbaz Sharif’s Davos signing of Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ sparks backlash in Pakistan. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 23, 2026 08:28:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined a select group of global leaders in Davos, Switzerland, to sign the charter of US President Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, describing the move as a significant diplomatic step on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

You Might Be Interested In

However, Sharif’s participation quickly triggered a fierce political backlash in Pakistan, with opposition parties branding the decision non-transparent and “morally indefensible,” and demanding broader consultation before committing the country to the initiative.

What Is Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’?

The ‘Board of Peace’ was formally unveiled by President Trump as part of the second phase of his 20-point plan aimed at ending the ongoing Gaza conflict. According to reports, the proposed body is intended to function as a new international mechanism for conflict resolution, extending beyond Gaza.

You Might Be Interested In

Its stated mandate includes governance capacity-building, post-conflict reconstruction, investment facilitation, and large-scale funding mobilisation. The initiative is being viewed by several countries as an attempt to create a parallel global framework that could potentially supplant the United Nations’ existing multilateral system.

Pakistan Opposition Pushback: PTI Demands Transparency and Consultation

The strongest opposition came from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan. In a sharply worded statement, PTI rejected the government’s decision to join the Board of Peace, arguing that matters of such international significance require “full transparency and inclusive consultation with all major political stakeholders.”

PTI leaders stressed that Pakistan’s participation in international peace initiatives should strengthen, not undermine, the United Nations-led multilateral order. They warned that the creation of “parallel structures” could further “complicate global governance.”

The party has demanded that the government withdraw from formal participation in the board until a complete consultative process is carried out. PTI has insisted that this process must be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and include the involvement of Imran Khan.

PTI Backs Palestine, Calls For Refrendum In Pakistan

Going a step further, the party has also called for a national referendum on the decision.

While reiterating its support for the Palestinian people, PTI clarified that it would not endorse any international plan that runs counter to the wishes of the people of Gaza or Palestine as a whole.

The party underlined that any peace framework must align with the aspirations and consent of Palestinians, rather than being imposed externally.

Pakistan Senate Opposition Leader Calls Move ‘Morally Indefensible’

The criticism intensified after Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, chief of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, condemned the government’s decision in strong terms.

Abbas described Pakistan’s participation in the Board of Peace as “morally incorrect and indefensible,” adding to the mounting political pressure on Prime Minister Sharif.

The controversy coincided with President Trump using the Davos platform to issue a stark warning to Palestinian militant group Hamas, stating that it must disarm or face “elimination.”

Although the Trump administration invited around 60 countries to join the initiative – including major global powers such as India and China – fewer than 20 countries ultimately took part in the Davos launch.

Reports further indicate that permanent membership of the Board of Peace carries a reported price tag of $1 billion.

Countries That Joined the Board of Peace

The countries that accepted President Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace include Argentina, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Morocco, Mongolia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran Over Protester Hangings: ‘Massive Fleet Heading That Way,’ Tensions Escalate Across Middle East

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 8:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumpGaza Board of Peacehome-hero-pos-2pakistanpakistan newspalestine

RELATED News

‘Your Time Is Over’: Jim Jordan Clashes With Jack Smith As Trump Faces Criminal Activity Claims

Microsoft 365 Outage Hits Outlook, Microsoft Store, And More: Company Issues Crucial Update On Sudden Service Disruption

Davos 2026: Elon Musk’s Greenland Jokes Flop As He Predicts Robots Will Soon Outnumber Humans

Why Is Trump Suing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon? Alleged ‘Debanking’ Triggers Legal Showdown Nationwide

US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

LATEST NEWS

Basant Panchami 2026: Check Out Wishes, Greetings, Messages And Quotes On Saraswati Puja You Can Share With Family And Friends

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Delhi Weather Takes Sudden Turn: Western Disturbance Brings Light Rain, Thunderstorms To NCR, Snowfall In J&K, Himachal

PM Modi Expresses Excitement Ahead Of Brazil’s Lula India Visit: ‘Look Forward To Welcoming Him Soon’

Tragedy in Loni Kalbhor: 5-Year-Old Crushed by Speeding Vehicle Inside Society, Shocking Video Goes Viral0

Border 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Action-Packed Sequel Charges Toward Massive Opening, Rs 55.75 Crore Pre-Bookings Buzz

US, Ukraine, Russia Set For High-Stakes Talks In UAE From Friday, Zelenskyy Signals Possible Breakthrough Ahead

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

Did Elon Musk Just Mock Trump Over Venezuela and Greenland At Davos? Tesla Boss’ Sarcastic Joke Raises Eyebrows

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?
Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?
Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?
Davos Deal, Domestic Disaster: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Fire At Home For ‘Ditching Palestine’ – Will Protests Rock Pakistan?

QUICK LINKS