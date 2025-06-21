Macron Demands Immediate Release Of Detained French Couple In Call With Iranian President

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his unwavering demand for the release of a French couple who were detained by the Iranian government back in May 2022.

The two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, were held by Iran under espionage charges, which the couple denied, and they have been imprisoned in appalling conditions, as per their families, France 24 reported.



In a post on X on Saturday, Macron expressed his concern over their “inhumane detention” during a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. He also demanded the immediate return of the couple to France, while also addressing the broader issue of Iran’s nuclear program amid the escalating tensions within the region.



Macron emphasised France’s position on the matter, noting that “Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons”, calling for “full guarantees” that Iran’s intentions are peaceful.

“The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called me. I reiterated my firm demand: Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris must be released. Their inhumane detention is unjust. I expect them to return to France. I also expressed my deep concern about Iran’s nuclear program. Here again, my position is clear: Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, and it is up to Iran to provide full guarantees that its intentions are peaceful. I am convinced that a path exists to end war and avoid even greater dangers. To achieve this, we will accelerate the negotiations led by France and its European partners with Iran,” Macron wrote.



Kohler, a 40-year-old literature teacher from eastern France, and her partner, Paris, who is in his 70s, were arrested on May 7, 2022, during the final day of their tourist visit to Iran, as reported by France24.

They are currently being held in Section 209 of Tehran’s Evin Prison, a facility typically used for political detainees.



Following several recent releases, they are now the last known French nationals imprisoned in Iran and are considered “state hostages” by the French government.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Parliament adopted human rights resolutions on Iran, where the Members of the European Parliament called for the European External Action Service and other relevant members to adopt targeted measures in response to Iran’s continued detention of EU nationals, including Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris.

