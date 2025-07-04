Live Tv
Home > World > Madre Fire Threatens Air Quality in Southeastern San Luis Obispo

Madre Fire Threatens Air Quality in Southeastern San Luis Obispo

The Madre Fire, igniting on July 2, 2025, near Highway 166, has surged to become California's largest wildfire this year, scorching over 52,952 acres as of July 4.

July 4, 2025

The Madre Fire blazed a major wildfire in San Luis Obispo County, California, that started on July 2, 2025, near Highway 166. It has become the largest wildfire in California this year, burning over 52,952 acres as of July 4, 2025, with containment at 5-10%.

Madre Fire Rages: California’s Largest 2025 Wildfire

On Wednesday afternoon, this massive wildfire broke out in Southeastern San Luis Obispo and set ablaze over 82 square miles. The fire had spread across 52,600 acres by Thursday due to dry grass and aerial conditions.

The fire has prompted evacuations of over 200 residents, closed Highway 166, and threatened 50 structures. Over 600 firefighters, supported by air tankers and helicopters, are battling the blaze under hot, dry, and windy conditions, with temperatures in the mid-90s and gusts up to 40 mph. 

Till now no structural damage has been reported and the deeper causes are still under investigation and the Plain National Monument is closed to the public for now.

Wildfire Smoke Triggers Air Quality 

The smoke of the fire has raised alarming air quality in the region of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles reading to public issued public advisories. The wind pattern could also push smoke which might deteriorate across the county.

San Luis Obispo County has provided two emergency alert systems, Reverse 911 and AlertSLO. Reverse 911 is a source for  urgent emergency information related to law enforcement and security-related events and will provide evacuations and shelter-in-place orders

Meanwhile, AlertSLO is a new system that provides information about severe weather, highway closures, planned power outages, and other emergencies. 

California has a history of large wildfires, making Madre Fire the largest one till now, burning over 52,000 acres in San Luis Obispo County. 

