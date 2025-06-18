Magic Mushrooms Get Medical Approval In New Zealand For Treating Depression

In a step that may bring fresh hope to individuals with serious mental illness, New Zealand has approved the controlled use of psilocybin the mind-altering substance in magic mushrooms to treat specific cases of depression.

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour confirmed the move on Wednesday, stating that the regulations have been eased to enable experienced psychiatrists to prescribe psilocybin for patients with treatment-resistant depression patients who have not responded to regular therapy or medication.

“This is a big win for those with depression who’ve tried everything else and still struggling,” Seymour said. “If a physician thinks psilocybin might help, they should have the means to attempt it.”

Psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic, has mind-altering properties that could include hallucinations and changes in the perception of space and time. Though most commonly used in recreational activities, recent studies have demonstrated positive outcomes in employing it to treat mental disorders such as depression and PTSD.

Who can prescribe the drug?

However, psilocybin use in New Zealand will be tightly restricted. Only psychiatrists who have been involved in clinical trials using psilocybin can prescribe it. They’ll also be required to submit its use in detail and maintain close records.

The decision follows the same move by Australia, which legalized psilocybin and MDMA for medical use in 2023. Globally, there’s increasing attention on how psychedelics might be incorporated into mainstream medicine, particularly for individuals who’ve not responded to conventional treatments.

New Zealand mental health activists have embraced the move, terming it a breakthrough for patients, who feel the system leaves them behind.

Although psilocybin remains an unapproved drug in general, this conservative approval marks a paradigm shift in how we approach treating mind-boggling mental health issues not with band-aids, but with scrupulously researched, evidence-based options.

