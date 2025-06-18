Live Tv
Will a Mega Tsunami Hit Japan On July 5? Ryo Tatsuki's Prediction Shocks Asia, Sparks Massive Flight Cancellations

Will a Mega Tsunami Hit Japan On July 5? Ryo Tatsuki’s Prediction Shocks Asia, Sparks Massive Flight Cancellations

Manga artist Ryo Tatsuki's chilling prediction of a major disaster hitting Japan on July 5 has triggered panic, slashing Hong Kong–Japan flight bookings by 83%. Airlines suspended routes, and travel demand plummeted due to fears of a tsunami worse than the 2011 Tohoku quake, despite reassurances from officials.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 17:53:36 IST

A chilling prophecy by renowned Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, dubbed the “New Baba Vanga”, has sparked widespread fear across Asia, resulting in a dramatic collapse in travel demand to Japan. Her warning, which appeared in her 1999 manga The Future I Saw, has led to an 83% drop in flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan between late June and early July.

The manga, recently republished, contains a stark warning: “A great catastrophe will happen in Japan.” The prediction has rattled travelers and even influenced business decisions by airlines.

Flights Cancelled as Panic Grows

In response to the sudden decline in demand, Hong Kong Airlines has suspended all flights to several southern Japanese cities including Kagoshima and Kumamoto for July and August 2025. Airline officials attribute this move directly to the tsunami and earthquake fears sparked by Tatsuki’s manga prophecy.

Reports from Bloomberg Intelligence state that flight bookings from Hong Kong to Japan have dropped by 50% compared to the same period last year. Regional carriers, especially those operating Boeing aircraft, have seen a 15–20% surge in cancellations.

Travel Agencies Baffled by Sudden Drop

Hong Kong travel agencies, which typically experience a surge in bookings during the spring holiday season and Japanese cherry blossom period, were caught off-guard. One agency reported that April and May bookings had dropped by half compared to previous years.

Greater Bay Airlines, a regional carrier, had projected 80% seat occupancy but reported that actual reservations only reached 40%. According to Hiroki Ito, General Manager of the airline’s Japan division, this decline was unusual for what should have been a peak travel period.

The July 5 Prediction Explained

According to The Future I Saw, Tatsuki warns that a massive crack will open under the sea on July 5, 2025 underneath the seafloor between Japan and the Philippines, triggering waves three times larger than the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

Tatsuki, who claims her predictions come to her in dreams, is widely known for predicting real events including:

  • The 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami

  • The death of Princess Diana

  • Freddie Mercury’s passing

  • The Covid-19 pandemic

She also claims that a deadlier version of Covid will emerge in 2030.

Authorities Urge Calm

Despite the growing panic, Japanese officials are urging people to remain calm. Miyagi Prefecture Governor Yoshihiro Murai appealed to both domestic and international audiences, saying, “There is no reason to worry because the Japanese are not fleeing abroad… I hope people will ignore the rumours and visit.”

The government has not issued any official warnings of seismic activity or natural disaster risks linked to the date, but the speculation continues to impact travel behaviour.

Psychological Impact vs Scientific Evidence

Although Tatsuki’s past predictions are getting attention due to their remarkably accurate independent validations, not much can be said that is scientific or substantiated, as no geological or scientific organization has issued any alerts, regarding the dated predictions.

The psychological impact of Tatsuki’s prediction in immeasurable. Travel hesitancy could have serious economic ramifications for Japan’s tourism industry at a time when Japan is still trying to recover from the pandemic’s aftereffects.

ALSO READ: Who Controls Iran Now? Iran’s Supreme Leader Retreats To Bunker, Hands Power To Revolutionary Guard Amid Conflict With Israel: Report

