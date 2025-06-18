Who Controls Iran Now? Iran’s Supreme Leader Retreats To Bunker, Hands Power To Revolutionary Guard Amid Conflict With Israel: Report

As hostilities with Israel escalate and pressure from the U.S. intensifies, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly delegated key military powers to the Supreme Council of the Iranian military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This information was revealed in a report by Iran Insight.

The same report claims that Khamenei has been relocated to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran. He is said to be accompanied by his close family members, including his influential son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Supreme Leader’s Authority in Iran’s Power Structure

Under Iran’s constitution, the Supreme Leader holds ultimate control over the armed forces, possesses the authority to declare war, and can appoint or remove top officials, including military commanders and judges. This central role places Khamenei at the heart of Iran’s military and political operations.

What Is the IRGC and Why Does It Matter?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), though part of the state, operates separately from Iran’s regular military. The IRGC maintains its own land, air, naval, and intelligence units, all reporting directly to Khamenei. Formed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC’s mission has been to protect Iran’s Islamic regime and clerical leadership.

The IRGC boasts an estimated 150,000 troops and commands the Basij, a paramilitary force used for domestic control and suppressing dissent. The IRGC has played a central role in managing protests and ensuring loyalty to the state’s ideological foundations.

In 2019, during President Donald Trump’s administration, the U.S. designated the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The U.S. government has accused the group of planning and executing terrorist operations and holding it responsible for the deaths of over 600 American troops in Iraq post-2003.

IRGC’s Military Reach Beyond Iran

The IRGC’s capabilities extend beyond Iran’s borders. The group has played an active military role in regional conflicts, especially in Syria and Iraq, where it supported Iran’s strategic interests with substantial resources and combat forces.

Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, has increasingly become a key figure in Iran’s power structure. Sources told Reuters that Mojtaba has developed deep relationships with the IRGC and has been instrumental in coordinating efforts among various factions and power centers within the regime. He is considered by some as a potential successor to his father.

Ali Asghar Hejazi, a top official within Khamenei’s office, is said to be one of the most powerful intelligence figures in Iran. He has been involved in several high-stakes national security decisions and wields considerable influence over Iran’s internal affairs.

The IRGC has suffered significant blows with the deaths of top commanders in recent Israeli attacks. These losses have disrupted the upper echelon of Iran’s elite military force, which Khamenei has heavily relied on since taking power in 1989 to enforce both domestic control and regional influence.

IRGC vs Regular Military: Who Holds the Real Power?

Unlike Iran’s conventional military, which reports to the civilian-led defence ministry and president, the IRGC reports directly to Khamenei. This structure grants the IRGC superior access to advanced weapons and places its leadership in influential roles across Iran’s government and security institutions.

Iran’s allies have also faced setbacks. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, a close confidant of Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, long backed by Iran, was ousted by rebels in December, further complicating Tehran’s regional strategy.