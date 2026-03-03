LIVE TV
Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Iran's Gerash Amid Escalating US-Israel War; No Casualties Reported

Iran: A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Gerash region in southern Iran on Tuesday, adding to an already tense situation as US and Israeli military strikes continue across the country. There were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties from the tremor.

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Jolts Iran's Gerash Amid Escalating US-Israel War; No Casualties Reported (Image: Representative photo)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 3, 2026 14:12:30 IST

Iran Earthquake: A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Gerash region in southern Iran on Tuesday, as the country continued to face sustained US and Israeli airstrikes. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from the tremor.

The quake occurred against the backdrop of intensifying military operations targeting Iranian installations.

Quake Hits Southern Iran

According to seismic data, the moderate earthquake jolted the Gerash area, a region in southern Iran prone to occasional tremors. Local authorities did not report significant structural damage or injuries in the immediate aftermath.

The tremor came at a time when parts of the country remain on high alert due to ongoing air operations.

Military Base Targeted In Fresh Strikes

Iranian media outlets, including Tasnim News Agency and Hamshahri, reported that at least 13 Iranian troops were killed in a strike on Kerman Air Base, located about 800 kilometres southeast of Tehran. The base is known to house military helicopters and other aviation assets.

The strikes are part of a broader campaign launched by Israel and the United States over the weekend, targeting what they describe as strategic military sites across Iran.

Israeli Officials Signal Weeks-Long Operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military campaign could continue for some time, though he indicated it would not stretch into years.

Israeli military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani told reporters that the operation could last several weeks but is unlikely to involve ground troop deployment at this stage. “There’s not a practical idea at the moment,” he said, referring to the possibility of Israeli ground forces entering Iran.

The combination of seismic activity and escalating airstrikes underscores the mounting strain on the region, as tensions continue to rise across West Asia.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 2:12 PM IST
