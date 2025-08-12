Magnitude 6.3 Quake Strikes Off Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rattled Indonesia on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS Statement

As per the statement, the earthquake took place at a depth of 39km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 6.3, On: 12/08/2025 13:54:27 IST, Lat: 2.09 S, Long: 138.81 E, Depth: 39 Km, Location: West Papua Indonesia.”

Another Quake Occurred on Aug 7

On August 7, another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale occurred at a depth of 106km. In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.9, On: 07/08/2025 20:59:00 IST, Lat: 1.03 N, Long: 98.80 E, Depth: 106 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia.”

Indonesia is located between two major tectonic plates, namely, the Australian Plate and the newly separated Sunda Plate. The tectonics of Indonesia is very complex, as it is a meeting point of several tectonic plates. Indonesia is located between two continental plates, the Sahul Shelf and the Sunda Plate, and between two oceanic plates: the Pacific Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Myanmar