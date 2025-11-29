Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

Mahmood Madani, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) President, has made shocking political comments covering a whole range of issues. From the judiciary to the government, Madani accused several democratic institutions in his speech, triggering a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of inciting Muslims and challenging constitutional institutions.

He said that “if there is oppression, there will be jihad,” while accusing the judiciary and government of undermining minority rights in India.

What Mahmood Madani Said About Judiciary, Government

Madani questioned the independence of the judiciary, pointing to recent verdicts, including those related to the Babri Masjid and triple talaq cases. He alleged that such rulings indicated the judiciary was functioning “under government pressure.”

“Many such decisions have emerged in recent years which openly violated the rights of minorities guaranteed in the Constitution,” Madani claimed.

He also referenced cases proceeding despite the Places of Worship Act, 1991, arguing that these developments exposed constitutional deviations. “The Supreme Court is entitled to be called ‘Supreme’ only as long as the Constitution is protected there,” he said. “If this does not happen, then it does not deserve to be called supreme even in a non-remnant.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) President, On Public Sentiment Towards Muslims

Madani stated that 10% of people support Muslims, 30% oppose them, and 60% remain silent. He urged the Muslim community to actively engage with the silent majority.

“Explain your issues to them. If these 60 percent people turn against Muslims, then there will be a big danger in the country,” he warned.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president, Maulana Mahmood Madani says, “Enemies of Islam and Muslims have made ‘jihad’ a synonym of abuse, conflict and violence. Terms like Love jihad, Land jihad, ‘Taleem’ Jihad, ‘Thook’ Jihad are used to insult the faith of Muslims. It… pic.twitter.com/NKNOO74WZ6 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

Jihad Misrepresented, Says Mahmood Madani

Madani criticised the portrayal of jihad in public discourse, accusing the media and government of misrepresenting its meaning. He condemned terms like “love jihad,” “spit jihad,” and “land jihad,” stating they distort the sacred concept.

“Jihad was and will always remain holy,” he said, adding that religious texts describe jihad only “for the good and betterment of others.” Reiterating his earlier point, he said, “If there is oppression, then there will be jihad.”

He clarified, however, that India’s secular democratic framework does not permit violent interpretations. “Here Muslims show loyalty to the Constitution,” he said. He added that safeguarding citizens’ rights is the government’s responsibility, warning that “if the government doesn’t do this, then the government is responsible.”

On Vande Mataram, and How BJP Reacted

Madani also sparked debate with comments on Vande Mataram. “A dead community surrenders,” he said. “If they say ‘say Vande Mataram,’ they will start reading it. This will be the identity of a dead community. If we are a living community, we will have to face the situation.”

The BJP responded strongly to Madani’s remarks. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma accused him of inciting Muslims and challenging the country’s constitutional institutions.

