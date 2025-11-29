LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > World > Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madani’s recent speech has stirred political controversy over the claims of oppression and jihad. He accused the judiciary and government of undermining minority rights and sparked BJP backlash. Madani also defended the concept of jihad, urging Muslims to engage the silent majority. He also defended the concept of jihad while also speaking about the Vande Mataram controversy.

Mahmood Madani jihad speech, makes remarks on judiciary, minority rights, and jihad in India. Photo: ANI.
Mahmood Madani jihad speech, makes remarks on judiciary, minority rights, and jihad in India. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 29, 2025 19:14:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

Mahmood Madani, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) President, has made shocking political comments covering a whole range of issues. From the judiciary to the government, Madani accused several democratic institutions in his speech, triggering a sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused him of inciting Muslims and challenging constitutional institutions.

He said that “if there is oppression, there will be jihad,” while accusing the judiciary and government of undermining minority rights in India. 

What Mahmood Madani Said About Judiciary, Government

Madani questioned the independence of the judiciary, pointing to recent verdicts, including those related to the Babri Masjid and triple talaq cases. He alleged that such rulings indicated the judiciary was functioning “under government pressure.”

“Many such decisions have emerged in recent years which openly violated the rights of minorities guaranteed in the Constitution,” Madani claimed.

Also Read: Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

He also referenced cases proceeding despite the Places of Worship Act, 1991, arguing that these developments exposed constitutional deviations. “The Supreme Court is entitled to be called ‘Supreme’ only as long as the Constitution is protected there,” he said. “If this does not happen, then it does not deserve to be called supreme even in a non-remnant.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) President, On Public Sentiment Towards Muslims

Madani stated that 10% of people support Muslims, 30% oppose them, and 60% remain silent. He urged the Muslim community to actively engage with the silent majority.

“Explain your issues to them. If these 60 percent people turn against Muslims, then there will be a big danger in the country,” he warned.

Jihad Misrepresented, Says Mahmood Madani

Madani criticised the portrayal of jihad in public discourse, accusing the media and government of misrepresenting its meaning. He condemned terms like “love jihad,” “spit jihad,” and “land jihad,” stating they distort the sacred concept.

“Jihad was and will always remain holy,” he said, adding that religious texts describe jihad only “for the good and betterment of others.” Reiterating his earlier point, he said, “If there is oppression, then there will be jihad.”

He clarified, however, that India’s secular democratic framework does not permit violent interpretations. “Here Muslims show loyalty to the Constitution,” he said. He added that safeguarding citizens’ rights is the government’s responsibility, warning that “if the government doesn’t do this, then the government is responsible.”

On Vande Mataram, and How BJP Reacted

Madani also sparked debate with comments on Vande Mataram. “A dead community surrenders,” he said. “If they say ‘say Vande Mataram,’ they will start reading it. This will be the identity of a dead community. If we are a living community, we will have to face the situation.”

The BJP responded strongly to Madani’s remarks. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma accused him of inciting Muslims and challenging the country’s constitutional institutions.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah’s BIG Remark, ‘India Will Be Completely Free of Naxalism’: Govt Aims to Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism Nationwide

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 7:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjphome-hero-pos-1india newsJamiat Ulema-e-HindjihadJudiciaryMahmood Madan

RELATED News

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

‘Always Wrapped In Hijab, Married To Brother’: President Trump Attacks US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

Who Is Jodie Haydon? Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s New Wife – Age Gap, Past Relationships, Career & Family Details

Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

LATEST NEWS

Is Hardik Pandya Fit To Play Against South Africa In T20I Series? All-Rounders Return Date Revealed After 42 Days Rehab

Who Is The Viral 19-Minute Instagram Couple? Private Clip Sparks Internet Frenzy, Leaving Users Guessing

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

Parul University Successfully Hosts the 3rd Edition of Its International Folklore Festival, Uniting 30 Nations in a Powerful Celebration of Global Harmony

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Clears Key Points And Rumors About Alien Spaceship In Recent Briefing

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder’s Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’
Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’
Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’
Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

QUICK LINKS