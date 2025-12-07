LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh operation sindoor cheating rumors latest sports news Dalit birch goa Goa Club Fire countries with right to disconnect bill FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

The Metropolitan Police said the arrested man is currently in custody, and officers are working to identify and locate additional individuals who were part of the altercation.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 17:54:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 3 faced major disruption on Sunday after several people were sprayed with what police described as “a form of pepper spray” inside a multi-storey car park. One man was arrested following the incident, while officers continue to look for others involved.

Police and emergency teams reached the scene at 08:11 am local time, responding to reports of an argument between a group of men. The Metropolitan Police said the arrested man is currently in custody, and officers are working to identify and locate additional individuals who were part of the altercation.

Those affected by the spray were taken to hospital. According to a BBC report, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Authorities emphasised that the incident appears to be isolated and is not linked to terrorism or any protest activity.

The situation caused travel disruptions around Heathrow, with the airport warning passengers to allow extra time before their journeys. In a statement, Heathrow said travellers should “allow extra time when travelling to the airport” due to ongoing police activity.

Met Commander Peter Stevens said initial investigations suggest the people involved were known to each other. “At this stage, we believe the incident involved a group of people known to each other, with an argument escalating and resulting in a number of people being injured,” he said. He added that officers responded quickly and that passengers could expect an increased police presence at the airport throughout the morning.

Videos shared on social media showed a large number of armed police officers, fire service vehicles, and an officer searching a detained man. The disruption also affected transport links to the airport. Both the Heathrow Express and parts of the Elizabeth Line were suspended earlier in the morning. National Rail later confirmed that services had restarted, though delays were still expected.

ALSO READ: What Is FDTL? A Deep Dive Into The Pilot Fatigue Rules Behind IndiGo’s Flight Chaos- Explained

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 5:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Heathrow airportlondon

RELATED News

Explained: Why Is Australia Banning Under-16s From Social Media? Step-by-Step Breakdown Of How The 16+ Rule Will Work

Watch: Soldiers In This African Country Appear On State TV, Announce Apparent Military Coup, Here’s What Happened

These Are Cheapest Countries Indian Travellers Can Visit, List Includes Thailand, Indonesia And…

What Really Happened At Pearl Harbour? Inside Japan’s Secret Plan To Strike The US As Fateful Event Marks 84 Years

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Old Video Of Putin Scolding Oligarch For Not Paying Staff Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

Rajnath Singh’s Bold Remark On Operation Sindoor: ‘Could Have Done Much More, But Chose…’

It’s Raining LIKES! These 5 Clever Google Gemini Prompts Will Make Your Images Aesthetic And Instagrammable

‘Big Slap In The Face Of…’ BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari Attacks Rahul Gandhi As J&K CM Calls INDIA Bloc ‘On Life Support’

This Company May Cut 10,000 Jobs By 2027, Not Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, It Is…

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders’ Most Expensive Players 2008–2025

Tata Sierra Price Revealed For All Variants: Petrol Version Starts At 11.49 Lakhs But For Diesel You Need To Pay…….

Why Is South Africa Called The Proteas, Interesting Fact You Didn’t Know

Did Jemimah Rodrigues Drop A Clever Hint At Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal’s Cancelled Wedding Earlier? Here’s What You Need To Know

Premium vs Normal Petrol: Why Petrol Pumps Push Premium Fuel and Is It Really Worth It?

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?
Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?
Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?
Man Arrested After Pepper Spray Attack At Heathrow Airport: What Exactly Happened?

QUICK LINKS